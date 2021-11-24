Arizona Cardinals Shuts Down Teams Third Down

The Cardinals rank third in the league defensively on third down, and long yardage has contributed to Markus Golden and Chandler Jones combining for 18 sacks.

All season, the Cardinals have consistently been one of the best third-down defenses in the NFL.

A significant aspect of Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks was getting quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense off the field on third down.

The Seahawks converted a paltry 2-of-10 attempts on third down and the Cardinals currently rank third in the league at 32.6%. The only teams better are Baltimore at 30.5 and Dallas at 32.2.

Not only was the percentage outstanding in Seattle, but the defense mostly shut the Seahawks down.

The only two successes were on third-and-1. On seven of the other eight, Wilson was 0-for-5 and sacked twice for minus-16 yards. One of the incompletions was on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line. The other was a four-yard run, so the Seahawks “totaled” minus-12 yards on those eight plays.

Asked whether Sunday was one of the best third-down performances of the season, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, “I would say yes. Our guys did a great job of showing him certain looks and taking them away. Our disguise was excellent on Sunday. Obviously with Russell, if you gave him a simple single-high look, he's got 14 (DK Metcalf) out to his right or left and that's where the ball went.

“So our guys stuck to the game plan to give him a look before the ball was snapped and take it away pre-snap. It worked for us and it was mostly zone. It was mostly guys knowing their assignments to the tee, knowing the DND (down and distance) and our pass rush was excellent, obviously, rushing five guys and playing zone. That was the plan and it worked.”

Speaking of down and distance, while third down usually captures all the conversation, what leads to success is doing well on first and second down. That was evident in Seattle where the average yards to go on the eight stops was right at 10 yards (9.8).

That allows the pass rush to be unleashed. Linebackers Chandler Jones and Markus Golden had two and one sack, respectively. Golden now has 10.0 this season and Jones 8.0.

“Winning first down, winning second down and keeping the third downs longer to allow Chan to rush, to allow ‘Junk’ (Golden) to rush; that's the key for our defense,” Joseph said. “We have to always win first down and win second down so we can dictate third downs. We struggle when we don't win first down, when we don't win second down and we're in third-and-shorts all game. That's not our formula. Our formula is to dictate from a defensive perspective, and it's always about winning first and second down to keep the third downs longer.”

Surely, that’s the formula for any team, but the Cardinals have mastered it, which has contributed mightily to the team being 9-2 at the bye.