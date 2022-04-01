Cardinals Three-Round Mock Draft: Arizona Loads Defensive Front

The Cardinals had two of their first three picks land on defense in this mock draft.

We're officially in the month of the NFL draft and the Arizona Cardinals still have questions.

At the moment, the Cardinals have brought back eight of their 21 free unrestricted agents, with that number likely to expand as offseason team activities draw closer.

Running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz were two priority free agents the Cardinals kept in Arizona. Conner's contract is worth an average of $7 million per season while Ertz is $10.5 million.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk, linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks and running back Chase Edmonds have departed. Those former Cardinals have earned a combined $79.5 million in guarantees in their new deals.

Arizona has been relatively quiet with new additions. The Cardinals have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney, linebacker Nick Vigil and guard Will Hernandez to bolster various spots across the depth chart. Hernandez is the current favorite to start at right guard.

Arizona appears confident in much of the roster that last season guided them to a playoff appearance, yet the upcoming draft gives hope to fill remaining gaps with promising young talent that could deliver sooner rather than later.

The Cardinals are slated to welcome new players at picks 23, 55 and 87 in the first three rounds in Las Vegas. Mock drafts have the Cardinals picking at various positions across the board (for the latest in our Mock Draft Monday series, click here) with no clear path in sight.

In this three-round mock draft, the Cardinals opt to fix some of their defensive woes early:

Cardinals Three-Round Mock Draft: Front Seven Gaps Addressed