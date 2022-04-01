Cardinals Three-Round Mock Draft: Arizona Loads Defensive Front
We're officially in the month of the NFL draft and the Arizona Cardinals still have questions.
At the moment, the Cardinals have brought back eight of their 21 free unrestricted agents, with that number likely to expand as offseason team activities draw closer.
Running back James Conner and tight end Zach Ertz were two priority free agents the Cardinals kept in Arizona. Conner's contract is worth an average of $7 million per season while Ertz is $10.5 million.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk, linebackers Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks and running back Chase Edmonds have departed. Those former Cardinals have earned a combined $79.5 million in guarantees in their new deals.
Arizona has been relatively quiet with new additions. The Cardinals have signed cornerback Jeff Gladney, linebacker Nick Vigil and guard Will Hernandez to bolster various spots across the depth chart. Hernandez is the current favorite to start at right guard.
Arizona appears confident in much of the roster that last season guided them to a playoff appearance, yet the upcoming draft gives hope to fill remaining gaps with promising young talent that could deliver sooner rather than later.
The Cardinals are slated to welcome new players at picks 23, 55 and 87 in the first three rounds in Las Vegas. Mock drafts have the Cardinals picking at various positions across the board (for the latest in our Mock Draft Monday series, click here) with no clear path in sight.
In this three-round mock draft, the Cardinals opt to fix some of their defensive woes early:
Cardinals Three-Round Mock Draft: Front Seven Gaps Addressed
First Round (Pick No. 23): Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
This is by no means the sexy pick, but this would be considered the right one.
Far too often the Cardinals found themselves gashed by opposing running backs last season, as the run-defense was one of just a few shortcomings in Arizona.
The Cardinals have a few capable helmets across the defensive line outside of the obvious J.J. Watt, but nobody else has proven they could rise to the occasion and stop the run at a high level.
Enter: Travon Walker.
The overall hype of Walker is all over the place. Rumors have recently surfaced suggesting he could potentially at the first overall pick, while some would be surprised if he's a top-ten pick.
Walker may be far off the radar by time the Cardinals are on the clock, yet if he's there, we may see general manager Steve Keim literally sprint to the podium.
Walker's versatility across the board and the ability to play at a high level wherever he's slotted makes him ideal for any defensive front, whether he's used in the interior or as an edge rusher. He stops the run and finds the quarterback at a high level.
The Cardinals could bank and cash out on the high upside Walker provides in the front seven.
Second Round (Pick No. 55): Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
Some will argue the production of Chandler Jones was insignificant down the stretch, but however you cut it, Jones thrived at creating havoc in the backfield.
Jones is now gone to Las Vegas, and the Cardinals are in search of another outside linebacker to provide pressure opposite of Markus Golden.
Devon Kennard isn't bad as a fill-in, and Dennis Gardeck was a fun story, but the Cardinals will need a solidified presence for the future.
Drake Jackson displayed the ability to rush the passer either standing up or by putting his hand in the dirt. He also showed he could drop into coverage, but Jackson is better utilized getting after the quarterback.
Oddly enough, Jackson's pro comparison on The Draft Network is Golden.
Jackson's athleticism was enough to win him one-on-one matchups consistently in college, and he could develop into an even better version of Golden (who was also a second-round pick).
For the Cardinals to ensure their defense is able to fire on all cylinders, upgrading their outside linebacker talent is a must. Jackson's arrival to Arizona could bode extremely well and fits a need early in the draft.
Third Round (Pick No. 87): Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
The Cardinals lost slot receiver Christian Kirk to a large contract that frankly should not have been matched anywhere across the league. A.J. Green has also not re-signed with the Cardinals.
Arizona's top of the depth chart is exciting with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore. Antoine Wesley shined in his few moments on the field and Greg Dortch could potentially work as a strong back-up, but the rest of the room is underwhelming.
That could change with the presence of Skyy Moore, the explosive Western Michigan wideout who would slide into the slot receiver role perfectly in Arizona.
Moore, like the other Moore for the Cardinals, is not a finished product. He will take time to develop into the glimpses of a receiver he showed he could be in college.
However, through his time at Western Michigan he continually won routes thanks to his explosion and footwork, vital traits the Cardinals would welcome opposite of Hopkins.
Moore does nothing extremely great, but rather does a lot of things well and has traits that could see him become a legitimate threat as a slot receiver in the NFL in the right offense, which exists under Kliff Kingsbury.