Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: Devon Kennard Remains Out

Several Arizona Cardinals returned to the field for practice on Thursday.

The only notable change on the Arizona Cardinals' Thursday injury report was the status of safety Charles Washington, who was upgraded from non-participant to limited with a thigh issue.

Washington played 22 snaps in Week 1, 19 of which on special teams.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green returned to the field from their rest days, as did center Rodney Hudson.

Right guard Kelvin Beachum remained out with his rubs injury he sustained against the Titans last Sunday.

Edge rusher Devon Kennard missed his second day of practice as well with a hamstring injury. He played just 13 total snaps on Sunday.

The Vikings had more players miss time or limited on Thursday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen and linebacker Eric Kendricks were added to the injury report, Griffen with a concussion and Kendricks has an issue with his quadriceps.

ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin reported that she heard concern over Kendricks' status for Sunday. Losing a one-time All-Pro on the defense would be a major loss for Minnesota.

Linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) and rookie offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) remained limited for the second-straight day.

Darrisaw, a first-round pick from Virginia Tech, has yet to make his NFL debut after he missed last Sunday's season opener against the Bengals.

Finally, linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Harrison Hand were out once again with a knee and hamstring injury respectively.

Each team has one more day of practice before they face each other on Sunday from Glendale.

The game will kickoff at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time from State Farm Stadium.