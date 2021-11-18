Cardinals Thursday Notebook: Budda Baker Absent; Kyler Murray Participating

The Arizona Cardinals took the practice field without several defenders including safety Budda Baker.

For the second straight day, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray participated during drills at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media.

He did not partake in team stretching, but grabbed a helmet and joined the fellow quarterbacks afterward.

He was still moving his feet quickly and getting into positions to throw.

His backup, Colt McCoy (pectoral), was throwing more consistently than the day before.

The duo was limited Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals continued to miss many defensive players including safety Budda Baker (heel), linebacker Tanner Vallejo (knee), nose tackle Corey Peters (shoulder) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

Baker dealt with a concussion/knee injury designation last week, but played Sunday. The captain was practicing Wednesday, so it is possible he injured his heel during that time.

Practice notes

What Joseph saw from Seattle last week

The Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Sunday.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson returned to action last week against the Green Bay Packers after finger surgery sidelined him since Week 5.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he could not tell if Wilson was bothered in his return based on the tape.

"It was the same zip on the ball, he threw some deep balls, threw some out balls," Joseph said. "He ran around, he scrambled, so I didn't see any difference in Russell's game."

Wilson threw the ball 40 times while Seattle ran just 16.

That was odd for Joseph to see.

"In the past years, they've been run first, keep third downs short and play great defense," Joseph said. "That's been [Pete Carroll's] formula to win games."

However, the Seahawks have been playing without running back Chris Carson (neck).

Ertz on the Cardinals' culture

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been with the team for just over a month after getting traded by Philadelphia.

He's been impressed by the team culture to this point.

"You've got a lot of leadership guys on this team," Ertz said. "There are so many veteran players that have had so much success in this league. They really just know how to go about their business, and they're not going to let anything slide. The standards are what they are for a reason."

Murphy wants Metcalf

In cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.'s first two seasons with Arizona, veteran Patrick Peterson took the tall task of guarding Seattle receiver DK Metcalf.

With Peterson not on the team this year, Murphy would love the chance to take on the Seahawks' leader in touchdown grabs.

"I love challenges, whoever the best receiver is, I want to go against them the whole game," Murphy said.

Of course, he said the game plan will dictate that.

Plus, the Seahawks have Tyler Lockett, another difficult receiver to deal with.

"He's a big key, a big factor for Russ, as well," Murphy said. "So you obviously got to take those two guys out of the game and try to figure everything else out."

Rashard Lawrence

Cardinals second-year nose tackle Rashard Lawrence was on the side field working out during the team's stretching.

He has been on injured reserve with a calf issue since Nov. 6. Sunday will be his third game missed, so he would be eligible to return following Arizona's Week 12 bye.

Lawrence had a setback that landed him on reserve.