Cardinals Thursday Practice Notebook: Dealing with 49ers QB Uncertainty

The Arizona Cardinals also saw many of their starters return to practice after missing Wednesday.

The Arizona Cardinals had a CVS receipt-length injury report on Wednesday with 16 players being listed.

Practice was a lot fuller on Thursday during the portion open to the media.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (ankle), running back James Conner (personal), center Rodney Hudson (rest), linebacker Chandler Jones (rest), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), tight end Maxx Williams (shoulder), guard Justin Pugh (hip) and nose tackle Corey Peters (rest) were all back in uniform and participating in drills.

Running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) was working individually on the side field.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (ribs) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (back) were absent.

Practice Notes

Preparing for the 49ers quarterbacks

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke to the media after practice and answered questions about preparing for San Francisco on Sunday.

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf last week, but he has not been ruled out. So, Joseph is on "double duty" preparing for Garoppolo and rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

"They're both obviously good players," Joseph said. "Jimmy has been a winner over the years and he's beaten us, we beat him a couple times I think so we'll see how that pans out. The young guy is talented, he's big, he's fast, he can make every throw, but he hasn't played much . . . We haven't seen him with a full game plan."

Joseph mentioned that there is some guesswork involved with no sample size on Lance.

The rookie has played in specific packages this year and took over for Garoppolo last week, but Joseph said it can be difficult to create a plan for a situation like this.

The emergence of Jalen Thompson

Third-year safety Jalen Thompson has been healthy this year and living up to high expectations set after his rookie season. Last year, he missed 11 games, but he's been a dynamic pairing with Budda Baker in 2021.

"He is definitely coming along," Joseph said. "He has it all. He can cover, he can run and hit and his football IQ is growing every day."

J.J. Watt is happy at 4-0, regardless of sacks

Defensive end J.J. Watt has been disruptive this year rushing the passer, even if it has led to no sacks.

This does not bother the veteran considering his team is 4-0.

"Obviously you'd like to have the big numbers and the flashy plays, but it's all about winning," Watt said after practice. "For right now, if it affects the playing, if the ball goes way over somebody's head, the ball goes in our guy's hands, that's perfectly fine by me. As long as we're winning, that's all that matters."

Watt and Collins' relationship

Cardinals rookie inside linebacker Zaven Collins has not played as much as advertised by the team this preseason.

But, he and Watt talk a lot, and the veteran said the rookie has a good attitude about the situation.

"We just had lunch last Friday," Watt said. "He bought it for me, it was very nice. He's a good kid. He's a sponge, he wants to learn, he wants to grow, he wants to fit in and be one of the guys and to work his ass off and he does."

Watt said he advised Collins to keep going.

The veteran is also is not afraid to pull the youngster's leg.

Collins followed Watt to the restaurant, and Watt asked the rookie if he was driving too fast.

Daily stat

Watt may not have sacks, but he is third in the NFL in pass-rush win rate for interior defensive linemen, per ESPN.

He is winning on 22% of his rushes, trailing Aaron Donald of the Rams and Javon Hargrave of the Eagles.