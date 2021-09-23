Cardinals Thursday Practice Report: Marco Wilson Participates

DeAndre Hopkins and Byron Murphy Jr. were not present during the open portion of practice.

Cardinals rookie cornerback Marco Wilson returned to the practice field during the portion open to media on Thursday morning.

He exited Sunday's game with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told the media that Wilson is doing fine.

However, he replaced Byron Murphy Jr., who was not present. He did not appear on the first Cardinals injury report of the week.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained out for the second straight day with his ribs injury.

Hopkins has missed just two games in his first eight-plus seasons. Wide receiver A.J. Green told the media that Hopkins doesn't miss games and will be fine.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum also missed another day of practice and the numbers were low at tackle. Beachum's backup, Justin Murray, who has played in the last two games, was also out during the open portion along with Joshua Miles.

Practice notes

Vance Joseph addresses Sunday's defensive effort

The Cardinals defense started poorly on Sunday against the Vikings.

The first play was an 11-yard run by Dalvin Cook, followed by a 64-yard touchdown pass on a blown coverage.

Joseph said the team started slowly and the gap integrity during the first half was "awful." He credited the Vikings for playing faster than Arizona and blocking well.

But, the Cardinals only allowed three defensive points after halftime.

"Guys didn't panic," Joseph said. "We got to halftime and made some adjustments and kind of just got refocused, basically. And it worked."

Joseph credited the effort by his defense and how well it tackled.

WR group

Green told the media that a bunch of his family members called him after Arizona's Week 2 victory and noticed that he looked like he was having fun.

"We have a lot of weapons and just to be able to put up numbers like that, that we did in these last two weeks, is fun," Green said. "We got a special group."

Green said that the receiver room is aware that anybody can make a great play or have a big game, and that there are no egos or complaining holding them back.

Six players had at least four targets on Sunday.

Keys to get Chandler Jones going

Edge rusher Chandler Jones had five sacks in Week 1 and none in Week 2. He hit the quarterback three times on Sunday, but there's a reason why he did not get as many chances to close the deal.

"This week, we didn't see a second-and-8-plus in the first half," Joseph said. "It was all second-and-3, second-and-4 or first-and-10 again. To contain Chandler, you run the football and keep us out of obvious pass passing downs."

So, the Cardinals will look to stifle Jacksonville on early downs, like they did to Tennessee, giving Jones more chances to go to work.

Joseph on the challenge ahead

The Cardinals face the 0-2 Jaguars this week. They are favored by more than a touchdown.

But, Joseph is not overlooking their offense, especially rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Lawrence is talented, and he can make every throw to be the No. 1 pick," Joseph said. "When you watch this guy play, the deep ball is his best ball.

"So, it won't be an easy out on Sunday. He has great receivers ... The challenge will be again stopping the run game, making it one-dimensional and winning third downs."

Daily stat

The Jaguars have the most quarterback hurries and second-most pressures in the NFL through two weeks.

Dawuane Smoot leads the team in both categories.