Cardinals-Tennessee Injury Report: Titans Kicker Questionable

The most significant revelation in Friday’s Cardinals-Titans injury report is the addition of Tennessee kicker Sam Ficken (right groin). Ficken was listed as limited and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

To protect themselves, the Titans had tryouts for three kickers Friday and signed one of them, Michael Badgley, to the practice squad. Also working out were Randy Bullock and Alex Kessman.

Badgley kicked in all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, but was waived in the cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 31.

Declared out for the Titans is linebacker David Long (hamstring), who did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) told local Tennessee media he will play Sunday. He did not practice Wednesday, had full participation Thursday and Friday and did not have a status (out, doubtful or questionable) attached to his name.

Tight end Tommy Hudson (toe), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (foot) and cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring) are all questionable.

Hudson, who played college ball at Arizona State, did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday. Reynolds was limited Thursday and Friday and Jackson was limited all three days.

For the Cardinals, as previously reported, linebacker Dennis Gardeck is out because of a hand injury suffered in practice Thursday. Tight end Darrell Daniels (toe) has no status listed. He fully practiced Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Daniels will be available to play as the Cardinals decide whether to have Maxx Williams, Demetrius Harris and Daniels all active.

Also for Tennessee, head coach Mike Vrabel said David Quessenberry will be the team’s starting right tackle. He was competing with Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm, and played 12 games last season with six starts at left tackle.

Vrabel said, "He was out there consistently, and he did a nice job. He helped us function here offensively at the end of last year, and now through training camp. That is a testament to him, and obviously that unit."