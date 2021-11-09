Cardinals to Evaluate RB Situation After Edmonds Injury

The Arizona Cardinals rolled with running backs James Conner and Eno Benjamin with starter Chase Edmonds getting injured Sunday.

Once Chase Edmonds injured his ankle on the Cardinals first offensive play of the game Sunday, the team was down to two active running backs.

James Conner and Eno Benjamin carried the load and did well.

The two gained 135 total rushing yards and Conner added 77 through the air. All four Cardinals touchdowns were scored by the duo, who will likely need to continue to play more than usual.

Edmonds reportedly has a high-ankle sprain, an injury that usually sidelines players for multiple games.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not confirm the report, but said he does not expect Edmonds to play this week against the Carolina Panthers.

"We’ll take it from there,” he said.

The Cardinals did not have running back Jonathan Ward Sunday because of a concussion he suffered in Week 8 while making a tackle on special teams.

The collision sent him to the hospital. Kingsbury said the team will see where Ward stands this week.

Tavien Feaster is the only other Cardinals running back, but he is on the practice squad.

"We have Tavien Feaster on the practice squad, and he was with us in training camp and knows the offense," Kingsbury said. "We’re going to see how Ward progresses and take it from there.”

The Cardinals did not host any tryouts Monday, but that is an option if they feel the need to add more depth.

Conner and Edmonds were the 1-2 punch for the first eight games. Benjamin fits Edmonds' profile closer than Conner's.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil is a smaller back with great speed and improved ability as a pass-catcher. He was not active for any games as a rookie in 2020, and Sunday was his most action as a pro.

Still, the team has confidence in him.

"Last year, he was just trying to figure it out and I surely didn't know if he would make it," Kingsbury said Sunday. "And this year, he’s like a different person. The work ethic, the focus, anytime he touches the ball, he has a chance to do something special. And so I think everybody's just really proud of the progress he's made on and off the field.”

The Cardinals will need to overcome injury adversity throughout the rest of the season

Sunday was a testament to Arizona's ability to do so. The Cardinals won 31-17 without several starters including quarterback Kyler Murray and eventually Edmonds.

With Edmonds down, the Cardinals need Conner to continue his strong play and for Benjamin to take advantage of his opportunity.

That's something the youngster is looking forward to.