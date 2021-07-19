Cardinals to Have Preseason Game Televised Live on NFL Network

Arizona's Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys will be available across the country on NFL Network.

On Monday, NFL Network released a 23-game schedule of live games that will be televised over the span of the three-week preseason. First-round quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be shown in their debuts throughout the schedule.

Count Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins as another player who will have their first taste of action broadcast for the entire country to see, as Arizona will have its Week-1 preseason matchup with the Dallas Cowboys featured as one of NFL Network's nationally broadcast games.

The game, which starts at 7 p.m. Arizona time, will be the second leg of a double -header broadcast by NFL Network, as the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet prior to the Cardinals' opener at State Farm Stadium on Friday, Aug. 13.

Blackout restrictions will be in effect for viewers in the Phoenix area, so if you're a Cardinals fan local to the area, you will not be able to view the game on NFL Network. Instead, the game will be locally broadcasted on KPNX Channel 12 (NBC).

For those outside of the blackout restrictions, however, NFL Network will be home to the first chance to see a 2021 Cardinals team looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2015. Stars such as quarterback Kyler Murray, defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be on the field for the first time before gearing up for what many expect to be a successful season.

The following week, the Cardinals home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Aug. 20 will be a national broadcast on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. Arizona time.