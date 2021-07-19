Cardinals to Have Preseason Game Televised Live on NFL Network

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Cardinals Have Preseason Game Televised Live on NFL Network

Arizona's Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys will be available across the country on NFL Network.
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, NFL Network released a 23-game schedule of live games that will be televised over the span of the three-week preseason. First-round quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be shown in their debuts throughout the schedule. 

Count Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins as another player who will have their first taste of action broadcast for the entire country to see, as Arizona will have its Week-1 preseason matchup with the Dallas Cowboys featured as one of NFL Network's nationally broadcast games. 

The game, which starts at 7 p.m. Arizona time, will be the second leg of a double -header broadcast by NFL Network, as the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet prior to the Cardinals' opener at State Farm Stadium on Friday, Aug. 13. 

Blackout restrictions will be in effect for viewers in the Phoenix area, so if you're a Cardinals fan local to the area, you will not be able to view the game on NFL Network. Instead, the game will be locally broadcasted on KPNX Channel 12 (NBC). 

For those outside of the blackout restrictions, however, NFL Network will be home to the first chance to see a 2021 Cardinals team looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2015. Stars such as quarterback Kyler Murray, defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be on the field for the first time before gearing up for what many expect to be a successful season. 

The following week, the Cardinals home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Aug. 20 will be a national broadcast on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. Arizona time.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during minicamp practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center.
News

Cardinals to Have Preseason Game Televised Live on NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Seattle Seahawks.
News

The Final Football-Less Week: Monday Morning Arizona Cardinals Notebook

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Longtime NFL WR/KR Ted Ginn Jr. Retires; Spent One Season with Arizona Cardinals

News

Arizona Cardinals Rock Bottom in Vaccinated Players

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) argues with referee Michael Banks (19) after being called for offensive pass interference during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
News

NFC West Ranked as Top Division for Receiving Talent

Hopkins
News

DeAndre Hopkins Has Fourth-Highest Odds to Lead NFL in Receiving Yards

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) watches a drill during practice.
News

Cardinals Release Practice Schedule, Public Dates for 2021 Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Jalen Ramsey Crowns DeAndre Hopkins Best Receiver in NFL