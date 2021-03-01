Cardinals to Participate in 'Reading Across America' on Tuesday

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and several players will read to children as part of "Read Across America Day."

The National Education Association leads "Reading Across America," a year-long program that strives to promote "reading through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone," per NEA.

This year, the Arizona Cardinals are getting involved with a virtual reading presentation on March 2, NEA's "Read Across America Day."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, center Mason Cole, running back Chase Edmonds, edge rusher/special teamer Dennis Gardeck and nose tackle Corey Peters will all be featured in a virtual presentation reading Dr. Seuss books to nearly 750,000 students, ages 4-10, in upwards of 1,800 Arizona elementary schools, per a team release. Tuesday is Dr. Seuss' birthday.

The recordings of the readings are on the team's Youtube account.

Reading with children is something Peters has done for years.

His book club as part of the "Peters Education Enrichment Program" continued in 2020 on a virtual basis. His work in education led him to earn the team's nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year.



"I feel like academics is the one way to ensure success," Peters said in December. "When I say that, I don't necessarily mean that if you go to school, you're going to get exactly the job that you want. But I think that giving yourself options in this world is your best bet."

Peters and the other participating Cardinals read:

--Kingsbury: "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

--Edmonds: "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish"

--Peters: "The Cat in the Hat"

--Cole: "Hop on Pop"

--Gardeck: "Green Eggs and Ham"

In a promotional video regarding Tuesday's events posted to the Cardinals social media outlets, Kingsbury said, "I am very proud and honored today to be a part of Read Across America, and I brought one of my favorite books with me."

A priority in the program is inclusive learning, reading books with people of all backgrounds so that all students can see themselves in the stories, or perhaps "walk in someone else’s shoes."



Every month, the program has a new theme, and for March it is "Cultivate Compassion."

NEA's Reading Across America site has resources like links to register for various events and a place to search for books and see recommended titles.

To find these resources, see the Reading Across America's website here.