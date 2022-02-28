Cardinals to Play at Mexico's Estadio Azteca in 2022

Skip to main content

Cardinals to Play at Estadio Azteca in Mexico During the 2022 Season

The Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City next season as part of the NFL's schedule of international games.

The Arizona Cardinals were one of five teams announced by the NFL that will play games held at international sites on Monday.  

The Cardinals will play at Mexico City's famous Estadio Azteca in a neutral-site game. Details such as the date and opponent will be revealed at a later time by the league.

Arizona will now play eight games on the road and eight at State Farm Stadium in 2022. 

The Cardinals previously played at Estadio Azteca with 103,467 fans in attendance, the eighth largest crowd in NFL history, in 2005.

"In 2005 when the Cardinals hosted the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States, we experienced first-hand the extraordinary support and incredible passion of our fans in Mexico," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

Read More

"We know that has increased exponentially in the years since and are thrilled to return to Mexico City and Estadio Azteca in 2022."

This will be just the second game Arizona has played in Mexico, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Week 4 of the 2005 season. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in Germany, while the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in England. 

The Packers and Saints will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium.

Fans wishing to receive the latest news about the games, including ticketing updates, should register at: www.nfl.com/internationalgames.

