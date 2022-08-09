Training camp presents opportunities for those trying to make an NFL roster, and Arizona Cardinals third-string quarterback Trace McSorley has received plenty of them over the past week.

Kyler Murray was sidelined for much of last week with COVID-19 and is easing back in, while backup Colt McCoy has been out for multiple days, including Tuesday, with arm soreness.

McSorley, whom the Cardinals acquired off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in the middle of last year, has received first-team snaps with the two other quarterbacks out.

He will start Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Trace will start the game and get a bunch of reps," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday. "He's done a really nice job when he comes in there. I like how he plays, got some swagger, some moxie and moves around and extends plays. I'm excited to watch him play."

Jarrett Guarantano will be the backup Friday. The opportunities will continue to come McSorley's way as Murray will seldom play, if at all, this preseason.

Kingsbury said he's been impressed with how quickly McSorley picked up the offense and his operation of it.

"I've been pleasantly surprised at his ability as a passer and his knowledge of the system and how quickly he's picked it up," Kingsbury said.

The head coach stated he was a fan of McSorley's from afar when the quarterback was at Penn State from 2015-18.

Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech during that time, although the two never faced each other.

"He was tough, he was a gamer, it seemed like every game that they played they were in it and he had that will to win," Kingsbury said. "Not the biggest guy, not the strongest guy, but just made plays. Then I remember him in Baltimore in the preseason, played really well for them."

The Cardinals have kept three quarterbacks on the active roster during each of the last two cutdowns to 53 players. Last year, Murray, McCoy and Chris Streveler each made the cut.

This year the Cardinals, though, have certain positions that could take on more players due to competition, such as edge rusher, cornerback or wide receiver. That puts them in a tough spot with the decision to keep a third quarterback or hope someone like McSorley passes through waivers and joins the practice squad.

Arizona has rarely had three quarterbacks active during game days over the last couple seasons.

Friday will be a major audition, as McSorley did not play in a game for Arizona last year. The preseason will give him his first chance to run Kingsbury's offense against an opposing team.

"Guys most teams know are going to start are not getting a lot of work in the preseason anyways, and so it's been good for the young guys to be able to show what they can do and get the majority of the reps," Kingsbury said.