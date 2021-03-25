Arizona Cardinals Trade C Mason Cole to Minnesota Vikings

After acquiring center Rodney Hudson last week, the Arizona Cardinals traded Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings for a late-round pick.

The Arizona Cardinals traded 2020 starting center Mason Cole to the Minnesota Vikings Thursday.

In return, the Cardinals will get a sixth-round pick, which is the 223rd overall selection and was a compensatory choice awarded to the Vikings.

The Cardinals acquired three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson last week in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to upgrade the center position. With Hudson taking over, the Cardinals made a move to create cap space and gain a late draft pick.

The trade will save Arizona $2.152 million in salary and a $31,250 workout bonus for 2021. Cole's salary was $750,000 last season and this is the last year of his contract. The Cardinals will carry $190,379 of dead money, which is the final year of proration from his $761,516 signing bonus, for a net cap savings of $1.99 million.

Cole, who will be 25-years-old at the start of the season, was a third-round pick by Arizona in 2018 out of the University of Michigan. He has 32 starts in three years, 16 of which came in his rookie year.

He started 14 games for the Cardinals at center last year and played 81 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He missed two games due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 1.

Cole was called for five flags in 2020 including four false starts in two games. No other center in the league had more than two false-start penalties. He finished with a Pro Football Focus score of 54.4.

Inconsistent offensive line play, primarily in the interior, hurt the Cardinals' ability to run effectively down the stretch and consistently protect quarterback Kyler Murray.

Aside from adding Hudson, who was traded by the Raiders with a seventh-round pick for Arizona's third-rounder, the Cardinals re-signed starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum and guard Max Garcia, while adding guard Brian Winters for additional depth on the the line.