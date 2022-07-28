Cardinals Training Camp Notes, Observations: Hollywood Brown Expected Back Soon

The Arizona Cardinals took the field at State Farm Stadium for the first time this summer Wednesday and did so without wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The Cardinals added Brown to the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to get the offseason acquisition back "sooner rather than later."

Brown is listed with a hamstring injury, which Kingsbury said occurred last week while the receiver was running.

"We're just being precautionary," Kingsbury said. "We know when he practices, he practices hard and he's gonna put in the work so we want to make sure when he comes back he's full strength."



Brown was on the sideline during practice.

DeAndre Hopkins, cleared from the knee injury he sustained at State Farm Stadium in Week 14 last year, was in uniform and participating.

Kingsbury said Hopkins wanted to get some work in Wednesday, although the Cardinals will ease him in considering his six-game suspension to start the year.

Hopkins looked comfortable during the open portion, even catching passes behind his back with his oven mitts for hands.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Camp observations

Center Rodney Hudson was on the field for the first time this offseason, as he contemplated retirement while missing OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Running back James Conner said he gave the "man in the middle" a big hug and thanked him for coming back. "I'm just ecstatic that Rodney came back," Conner said. "We're all mission driven . . . He felt like we're capable; we have a great team."

Safety Jalen Thompson said the plan as of now is for him to call the defense this season for the first time in his career. Linebacker Jordan Hicks had the green dot in 2021, and linebackers typically are the ones who have that responsibility. Kingsbury said there are multiple players the team feels can do it, singling out Thompson and safety Budda Baker.

Thompson also said the defense was super competitive Wednesday, noting the team has a lot to prove after the end of last season. He and Baker were flying around, as the tandem looks to continue being one of the more dynamic in the league. Thompson said a goal of his for 2022 is the make the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Conner said he's been thinking about the Super Bowl being in Arizona this season a lot. "I don't want nobody else using our locker room getting ready for this game; it's our locker room." The last two Super Bowls were won by teams playing in their own buildings.

The rookies showed promise during their first day of training camp. Tight end Trey McBride displayed impressive hands, while running back Keaontay Ingram has standout burst. Linebacker Cameron Thomas' speed getting around the edge during drills was also of note.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries was not a participant during drills Wednesday after missing two minicamp practices and was wearing a wrap on his leg. Kingsbury spoke before practice and will again Thursday, so more updates to come on the lineman's status.