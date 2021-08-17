Cardinals Training Camp Report: Chandler Jones Status, Kyler Murray's Preseason Stance

The Cardinals were missing another one of their stars during Tuesday's training camp session. Chandler Jones was absent during the portion of practice open to the media for the first time this week.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury updated his status following practice, saying that Jones will be out for Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. When asked whether Jones is dealing with something serious, Kingsbury said he was not.

The edge-rusher group during the open portion looked thin without Jones, Markus Golden and Dennis Gardeck, who continues to rehab.

Kingsbury said Golden is dealing with something minor and will be a game-time decision for Friday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed his third consecutive day of practice.

Cardinals and the vaccine

One of the four Cardinals who landed on reserve/COVID-19 as a high-risk close contact last week was second-year defensive tackle Leki Fotu. It caused him to miss what would have been his first career preseason game.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The high-risk close contact designation is for unvaccinated players, and Fotu told the media that he no longer fits under that category.

"I just want to speak for myself; I've done my part in order to get fully vaccinated," Fotu said Tuesday.

Kingsbury said Tuesday he does not know the percentage of Cardinals who are vaccinated, but that the team is getting to a "good place."

Quarterback Kyler Murray also did not know the exact amount of vaccinated players the Cardinals have, but that they are "almost there."

Kyer Murray prefers practice over preseason

Murray was not too upset when he found out he would not play in last week's preseason opener. The idea of playing games that don't count is not something the third-year quarterback is "fond" of.

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

"At the end of the day, it's reps, it's live reps, so you take something away from it, but like this doesn't count," Murray said.

Murray's main point of emphasis was that he does not like to take training camp days off. When the Cardinals play a game, they don't have a full practice the day before or after. Plus, starters don't get many snaps during preseason games. Many Cardinals starters did not even play last week.

Murray said he would rather work hard every day to prepare for the regular season, and that he liked training camp last season better because of that.

"I'm going to play a little bit (this week), I'm sure," Murray said. "I don't know how much. I mean, at the end of the day, when you go in there, you're playing, you want to do well."