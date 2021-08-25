Cardinals Training Camp Report: Robert Alford Misses Practice, Andy Isabella's Big Day

The Arizona Cardinals have just one more day of training camp.

Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford was not present for the second-to-last day of training camp Wednesday. This was not for injury reasons.

After practice, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some details on the situation without many clear answers.

"Robert may be in the COVID protocol," Kingsbury said. "We're holding him out to see how that plays out."

It's possible Alford reported symptoms and he is being tested or potential high-risk contacts are being investigated.

The Cardinals still have two players left on reserve/COVID-19: left guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Camp Notes

Andy Isabella's day

After missing more than two weeks of total practice time on reserve/COVID-19 this offseason, Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella needed a strong day.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

That came Wednesday, as he looked solid in individual drills before the closed portion of practice began. During that period, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was impressed.

"He's fast, he's productive, he knows the system," Kingsbury said. "I thought he played with confidence today and had a really good day."

Kingsbury said earlier this week that Isabella would see a lot of snaps Saturday against the Saints.

Greg Dortch injury

Typically at Cardinals training camp, wide receiver Greg Dortch is somewhere making an athletic play. He signed with the Cardinals during camp before the first preseason game and has stepped up with the second- and third-stringers. He was absent Wednesday due to a minor leg injury, per Kingsbury.

Cardinals re-sign Luq Barcoo

The Cardinals claimed former San Diego State and Jaguars cornerback Luq Barcoo last Friday, then waived him Monday with a failed physical designation. But, he was on the field wearing No. 41 during the open portion of practice, and Arizona announced that he re-signed Wednesday.

"He's the guy who we had signed and there were some administrative procedural things and now we got him back," Kingsbury said. "So, we're excited to see him on Saturday."

Rondale Moore pays up

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore changed his number from 85 to 4, which is what he wore at Purdue. But, that meant punter Andy Lee had to change his jersey to 14, which came at a cost to Moore.

"He had to pay for it. He does not like spending money at all so it hurt him, but he was very happy to get the number," Kingsbury said.

Moore was wearing No. 4 at practice Wednesday and Lee was also still wearing No. 4.

Rashard Lawrence returns

After missing the first two preseason games, Cardinals second-year nose tackle Rashard Lawrence was back in uniform Wednesday. Kingsbury mentioned Tuesday that Lawrence would participate in limited capacity.

Cardinals offense responds after unproductive preseason showing

Kingsbury joked Wednesday that all his offense needed to do was gain a yard to improve from last Friday's preseason performance.

Arizona's first-team offense lost a net yard in three series against the Chiefs, but Kingsbury said they bounced back at practice. Veteran receiver A.J. Green was not concerned when he spoke with the media Wednesday.

"You know how preseason is," Green said. "We're not calling anything off scheme or anything like that. We're just calling basic stuff and they happened to be a great defense. We're not worried. This has been one of our best practice weeks."