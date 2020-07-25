In this strangest of NFL offseasons, and with an uncertain future ahead, after months of discussions the league and NFLPA agreed Friday on protocols for training camp along with important financial parameters for this season and the future.

Player reps voted 29-3 to accept the amendments to the collective bargaining agreement that had been adopted just days before the pandemic reared its ugly head in March and would in a statement by the union “protect our players’ health, safety and financial well-being.”

Also in a statement, commissioner Roger Goodell said, “The NFL clubs and NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season. Training camps will begin as scheduled. We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel.

“These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

For fans, what’s most important is how the Cardinals and the rest of the league will handle a summer unlike any they have ever experienced, even after the lockout ended in late July and camps opened in 2011.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, which open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 10, have their full rosters reporting today.

Here’s how it will look for the other 30 teams, including the Cardinals, that will begin reporting Tuesday (July 28).

*July 28-31: Four days of testing for COVID-19 and virtual meetings. Players will not be allowed in team facilities until they have tested negative twice.

*August 1-2: Players will undergo normal physicals.

*August 3-10: There will be strength and conditioning for players, but in groups no larger than 15. It will be comprised of an hour of weights and an hour of conditioning. During the first four days, there can be walk-throughs of 60 minutes and then an hour and 15 minutes for the last four days.

*August 11-15 with August 13 an off day: This was referred to as a “ramp-up period” in the instructions sent by the NFLPA to the players. The rules are specific for a gradual increase in time on the field: 90 minutes the first day, 105 the second, 120 the third and 135 the fourth.

There will be no contact or pads during the four days of work. Players will wear helmets all four days and add shells to protect shoulders for the final two days.

*August 17-September 6: Contact begins with only 14 days in full pads allowed during this 21-day period. The roster reduction to 53 players is believed to still be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 5, so players will likely be off Saturday and Sunday before beginning preparation for the season opener on Monday, Sept. 7. The schedules for the Chiefs and Texans will be adjusted, so it’s likely they will slash their rosters earlier.

Of course, all eyes will be on the league as virus testing ramps up with daily testing for the first two weeks. Testing will then be reduced if the percentage of positives is under five percent.

Not including coaches and other personnel, there will be around 40,000 tests for players conducted in the first two weeks of training camp.

And to be sure, there will be numerous prayers being said that positive tests will be at a minimum and that no outbreaks occur within teams.

It is that possibility that could derail what everyone hopes will be an uninterrupted season.