Arizona Cardinals Tryouts Three Defensive Linemen

With only nine healthy defensive linemen on their roster, the Cardinals reported tryouts with three players Thursday.

With defensive end J.J. Watt taking things slowly because of a hamstring injury and the waiver of Ryan Bee Tuesday, the Cardinals have only nine defensive linemen on their roster.

They also have numerous roster openings thanks to nine players currently on reserve/COVID-19 even though they expect many to come off the list in the next few days.

Still, with the limited numbers, three defensive linemen were reported to have had tryouts Thursday: Willie Henry Jr., P.J. Johnson and Sterling Johnson.

Henry is the only one with NFL game experience as he has played 18 games with three starts since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick from Michigan by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Henry played 14 games with three starts with the Ravens in 2017, three games with the Ravens in 2018 and one game with the San Francisco 49ers last season when he also spent time on the practice squad. Most recently, he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was waived on July 25.

P.J. Johnson (6-3, 320 from Arizona) was selected by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He was on the Cardinals practice squad last season from Nov. 24 to Dec. 22. He had been with the Seattle Seahawks in their 2020 training camp. This past offseason, he was signed by Carolina Panthers on April 14 and waived May 17.

Sterling Johnson (6-4, 285 from Coastal Carolina) was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2020 and waived Sept. 2.