Cardinals Report Tryouts for Three Linebackers, One Receiver

Howard Balzer

The tryout doors swung wide for the Arizona Cardinals Monday, but unlike last week, there were no cornerbacks on the list.

Four players were reported by the team as working out and three were linebackers plus one wide receiver.

Two of the linebackers have experience in the NFL and each played in games last season.

Devante Bond (6-1, 236 from Oklahoma) was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round in 2016. Last season, he played with both the Bucs and Bears, while also serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The suspension began three days after he was waived by Tampa Bay, and he joined the Bears on Dec. 9 nearly one month after it ended on Nov. 12. He was waived by the Bears on July 27.

He played four games with the Bucs and three with the Bears last season. In his career, he has played 32 games with six starts.

Chris Odom (6-4, 262 from Arkansas State) has often been a defensive end when he has been with teams that played a 4-3 scheme. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta in 2017. Last season, he played four games for Washington, and was waived on Feb. 14.

The other linebacker that tried out is Gabe Sewell (6-0, 245 from Nevada). He concluded his college career in 2019, but has not been signed by any teams this offseason.

Wide receiver Chance Allen (6-3, 215 from Houston) has been out of college since 2018, and while he has had previous tryouts, he hasn’t signed an NFL contract.

There was also news of a former Cardinals starter receiving a tryout as A.Q. Shipley worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There have been reports Shipley has agreed to terms with the Bucs.

