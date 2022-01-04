Cardinals Twitter Tales: Chandler Jones-Kyler Murray Rivalry Continues, Arizona's QB4

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lost a Twitter follower this week.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones told reporters on Tuesday that he unfollowed Murray after telling the young quarterback a long time ago to follow him back.

Murray never did, and Jones grew tired of waiting.

"He's like a little brother to me, I always pick on him," Jones said. "But I did unfollow him and I'm not following him back."

Jones is very active on Twitter, and perhaps Murray is trying to keep his timeline more selective. He only follows 358 people, although that includes other Cardinals defenders like Isaiah Simmons, J.J. Watt and Zaven Collins.

Maybe Jones' comment about Murray's hair earlier this year did the trick.

Murray told reporters a few months back that Jones was an unorthodox guy and joked that the pass rusher did not look too good without a shirt.

Jones clapped back on Twitter, posting, "Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo."

Jones said it's all love with the two, though.

"Kyler is great," Jones said. "He's a hell of a player. I love him to death, and it's good to watch him grow, to see him orchestrate the offense. His voice is getting louder and louder in the locker room."

Cardinals' QB4

Another social media moment popped up during Tuesday's Zoom press conferences.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk was asked who made the better throw, he or safety Chris Banjo.

Kirk unloaded a 33-yard pass to Antoine Wesley off a reverse in Week 9 at San Francisco.

It was on the money, and Wesley got two feet in bounds at the 1-yard line to set up a touchdown. That play was designed in practice for DeAndre Hopkins, who was injured.

Banjo was given the chance to throw on Sunday during a fake punt. He lofted the ball to running back Jonathan Ward, who pinned it to the defender's helmet and controlled it on the way down.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it the catch of the year.

"I think I made a better throw," Kirk said. "J-Ward obviously made a better catch. But I got to give Banjo some credit throwing to a guy that's covered like that. Just put it in a spot to where your guy can get it. That does take some talent.

"I saw him with his 'QB4' caption on his Instagram. I still want to battle for that title."

Banjo's throw went for 23 yards, so Kirk has the edge on Arizona's passing yards leaderboard.