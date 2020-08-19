Entering Week 8 last season, Arizona Cardinals halfback Chase Edmonds was on a tear.

The second-year back was gaining 5.6 yards per carry and was fresh off a career game in which he gained 126 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants.

But, he left Arizona's next game with an injured hamstring. With Edmonds and veteran halfback David Johnson down, the Cardinals made a move to add Kenyan Drake from Miami.

For 2020, Drake and Edmonds are expected to be the primary tandem on the ground for Arizona, but what if Edmonds hadn’t gotten hurt?

"We all feel like [Edmonds is] a starting running back in this league and he does too," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. "Had he not gotten hurt, I'm not sure if we would have traded for Kenyan. We liked Kenyan a lot and may have done something after the season, but we felt that confident in what Chase brings.

"When he had his opportunities, he shined and he continues to shine."

When Drake came in and took the starting job, the sidelined Edmonds gave him a hand.

They were roommates before Drake’s first game, and Edmonds took the time to go over the playbook with the new addition and the two bonded. Edmonds said he connected with Drake since he was a young backup who worked his way into becoming an everyday starter and that's what Edmonds aspires to do.

Edmonds considers his halfback counterpart a friend and vice versa.

"We just really related to each other in that situation, started hanging out off the field a little more," Edmonds said Wednesday. "That's my guy, so we come into this backfield, we're trying to be the best backfield that we can be."

Drake started every game he played in for the Cardinals, even after Edmonds returned, and was effective with 5.2 yards per carry.

Kingsbury said that Drake taking over the RB1 spot didn’t make Edmonds, a competitor, happy, but Edmonds said that he’s embraced his role for 2020 and is confident he will get his touches.

"I know when my number is called I'll be ready, and I'll be ready just to have whatever role they want me to have on this offense," Edmonds said. "We got a lot of playmakers to feed the ball. That's a good problem to have if you ask me.

"Kliff, he's a mastermind. He's a wizard. He'll be able to figure out getting certain guys touches."

As for Drake, he feels like the team is in just as strong hands when he comes off the field for Edmonds during games.

"I feel like when he comes in a game and spells me or vice versa, we don't really miss a beat because of his ability to run the ball inside, catch the ball out wide and you know be used in a multitude of ways," Drake said. "I look forward to his continued maturation because anytime I have a question, he's the first person I go to."