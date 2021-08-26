Arizona Cardinals Let’s Get Physical Happens in September

For all teams in the modern NFL, training camp is about staying healthy. Physical play begins in September.

Throughout the offseason, a persistent theme for the Cardinals was general manager Steve Keim’s effort to add a physical presence to the offensive and defensive lines.

It started with the signing of defensive end J.J. Watt before the official start of the league year and then continued with the trade acquisition of center Rodney Hudson and the free-agent signing of guard Brian Winters.

However, the reality is that the physical tone-setting won’t truly be seen until the real games begin on Sept. 12. After all, this isn’t old-school pro football anymore when it comes to training camp and preseason games.

Speaking to Hall of Famers in Canton recently, I spoke to a man that said they don’t recognize training camps anymore. Dick Vermeil, who was nominated Tuesday as the coach finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, had a near mutiny on his hands in 1998 with the St. Louis Rams when players grew weary of two-a-day practices that often lasted nearly three hours.

Of course, the Rams won the Super Bowl the next season and Vermeil has defended the work he demanded because he was able to find players that were truly committed.

He couldn’t do that anymore. No more than one practice per day. Most last no more than two hours. The limit this summer for all teams was seven practices in full pads.

Offensive lines can only be evaluated in pads. Even in those practices, there’s no tackling and a minimum of hitting. In games, for the starters, there’s not enough snaps to get in that intense physical mode play after play.

Those chattering about the lack of physical play should realize that.

It is as good of a reason as any for the decision not to play quarterback Kyler Murray against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. There’s little to be gained.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke Thursday following the team’s final training camp practice about the difficulty of establishing a team’s physical attitude in the present system.

“It's a mentality more than anything,” Kingsbury said. “Steve brought in some really big-time additions on both lines and that was part of us trying to be more physical on both sides of the football. So you find that fine line during camp and then obviously you get to work during the games, but it's not like it was when you were in pads every day.

“But for the players, there’s no question it's good. It keeps them healthier I think and 17 games is a long season.”

He also acknowledged how everything will ramp up when the season starts.

Kingsbury said, “It's a different level. Everybody knows that. But you get the work in that you can (during camp with) Rodney's presence, Brian Winters’ presence; those guys on the offensive side of the ball have really done a nice job improving our physical presence up front.”

We’ll begin finding out just how much in Nashville on the second Sunday of September. Against a Titans team that has played none of their offensive starters for even one snap in the first two preseason games