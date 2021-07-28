Arizona Cardinals Vaccinated Players Increasing

It was only recently that the Cardinals were one of only four teams in the NFL with fewer than 50 percent of their players fully vaccinated to combat the coronavirus.

As trainings have opened, nearly half the teams in the league are at over 90 percent and the percentage is nearing that figure of players that have had at least one shot.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t reveal Tuesday the percentage of his team that is vaccinated, but he did say, “We've made a lot of progress over the last week and we see that thing definitely heading the right direction.”

When rookies reported last week, cornerback Lorenzo Burns tested positive and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list July 23. However, as numbers have ramped up as veterans report throughout the league, no other Cardinals players have been sidelined.

“I'm glad we've made the progress we have recently,” Kingsbury added. “I think as a coach, you're always on high alert, particularly in these situations of what could happen. But I think (head trainer) Tom Reed and our medical staff has done a good job making those guys aware, give them all the best possible information and make their own personal decisions.”

Kingsbury said the situation was “just like society as a whole. We understand it's a personal decision, but our role was really to provide them with the best science and the data that we could to talk through and then it's up to them.”

After being asked if the issue makes his job more difficult, Kingsbury said, “It doesn't. Obviously, they (unvaccinated players) will have a few more requirements that they have to take on. But for me, it's business as usual.”

He also noted that all of the team’s coaching and support staff is vaccinated and was asked about the “ultimatum” handed down by the league.

“If we wanted to be in the building, we needed to be vaccinated,” he said.

Some would argue the NFL, with the cooperation of the NFLPA, should have had the same edict for players.