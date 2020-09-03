Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph expressed the optimism he has for the team's defensive line on Wednesday.

The unit has a lot of new faces with the free-agent acquisition of Jordan Phillips, 2020 fourth-round draft picks Leki Fotu (Utah) and Rashard Lawrence (LSU) and the return of 2019 third-round pick Zach Allen, who played in only four games last season due to a neck injury.

Joseph had a lot to say about Phillips, who he has prior experience with. Joseph ran the Miami Dolphins defense in 2016 when Phillips played there.

"When you are searching in free agency, you are not sure what you are getting, but I had Jordan as a young guy and I knew his potential," Joseph said. "To watch him leave Miami and to go to Buffalo and have a nine- or 10-sack season, I wasn't surprised by that. It was always in Jordan. I think Jordan has matured a lot since our Miami days. He's serious about being one of the best defensive linemen in football.

"He has the potential to be a dominant guy, the combination of size and speed. He's come a long way as a football player. "

Joseph said that Phillips and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell were at the top of the Cardinals' free-agent wish list.

Aside from Phillips, Joseph showed great confidence in Allen after his injury. He said Allen's body has changed to become bigger and stronger, and he has matured as a player.

Joseph said, "He is so motivated; he's probably 10 pounds heavier. He's more mature. He knows what it takes now to be an NFL defensive lineman. We drafted this guy because he played so hard; he made so many plays and we're finally seeing that player. So he's excited. I think Coach Buck's (defensive line coach Brenton Buckner) done a great job with that young D-line room changing the mindset as far as using their hands, knocking guys back and being explosive off the ball. Zach's got every tool he needs. He's got size, he's got length, he's got foot quickness. He needs experience, but he's working hard. He's in a good place and he's excited about showing his new football body off next Sunday (Sept. 13 against the 49ers)."

The depth behind Phillips, Allen and veteran Corey Peters has been "solid" during camp, according to Joseph.

"Rashad Lawrence has showed why he was a three-year starter at an SEC school and a four-time captain," Joseph said. "Leki Fotu is a big man who is pretty raw and pretty young. But, you can see the power and the speed. You know that 330 pounds that he has in his body. Michael Dogbe has had a nice camp along with (Jonathan) Bullard.

"I think we are still young at that position. But, I think we have more depth and with time, those guys will get better. But, I think Corey and Jordan Phillips and Zach Allen right now are playing really good football and that's our three lead guys."

It may have been interesting to see the young depth get a bigger spotlight in preseason play. But, as Joseph said, they have time to find their sea legs behind a potential formidable starting corps during the season.