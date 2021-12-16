Arizona Cardinals: James Conner, Chase Edmonds Together Again?

Kliff Kingsbury and Zach Ertz are just two Cardinals that hope Chase Edmonds will be healthy and able to return from reserve/injured against the Lions.

The Cardinals are hoping to get running back Chase Edmonds back in the mix for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

It’s not only to have him able to make contributions to the offense, but also to take some of the heat off James Conner, who has become a workhorse since Edmonds was placed on reserve/injured because of a high-ankle sprain Nov. 13.

In the first eight games, of the team’s 541 offensive snaps, Edmonds played 324 (59.9%) and Conner 229 (42.3%). Running backs Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin played only 12 and four snaps, respectively.

In Week 9 against San Francisco, Edmonds was injured on the first offensive play, and Conner played 54 (77%) of the 70 snaps that day. In the next four games, Conner played 82%, 82%, 91% and 96%. Overall, of the 339 snaps since Edmonds was injured, Conner played 290 (85.5%).

Benjamin played 24%, 27% and 22% in the first three games with Edmonds out, but only 8% (four snaps) and 4% (three) in the last two. Ward also played 4% Monday night against the Rams in his first game back after suffering a concussion against Green Bay in Week 8.

With the potential for Edmonds returning this week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I can't say enough good things about James and what he's meant to us since he's been here. And we probably played him too many snaps since Chase has been out. But he's held up and done a tremendous job with those opportunities.

“And I think it'd be good for James to get Chase back in there and take some of those snaps off. And I think he'll be more fresh for this stretch run and be able to finish games and then feel better about it.”

In those first eight games, Edmonds rushed for 427 yards on 75 attempts (5.7 average) and one touchdown, while adding 30 receptions for 211 yards (7.0 average). His 105 combined touches totaled 638 yards (6.1 average).

Conner had 94 rushing attempts for 358 yards (3.8 average) and eight touchdowns, but had only five receptions for 34 yards (6.8 average). His 99 touches accounted for 392 yards (4.0 average).

Where Conner opened eyes after Edmonds was injured came in the passing game. In the last five games, he has 24 receptions for 269 yards (11.2 average), two remarkable one-handed catches and two touchdowns to go with 85-for-303 (3.6 average) and another six touchdowns in the run game. His 109 touches accounted for 572 yards (5.2 average) and eight scores.

For the season, his numbers are 179-661-3.7-14 rushing and 29-303-10.4-2 receiving for 964 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns.

Kingsbury is genuinely excited to have Conner and Edmonds together again.

“They're both dynamic runners, they can both hurt you in the pass game,” he said. “I think both of them can be starting running backs like I've said throughout the season, and just the ability to spell each other and come in and be fresh and attack the entire game. I think that's when we were playing our best on offense. And hopefully, we can do that again.”

Tight end Zach Ertz, who has been with the Cardinals since mid-October, is also looking forward to the duo being on the field again. He witnessed that for only three games.

“He is so explosive as a running back,” Ertz said of Edmonds. “Hopefully he's fully healthy this week ready to go. He and James are really, really good complements to one another and I think in today's NFL you need to have two guys that can share the load. Obviously, James has done a phenomenal job the past couple of weeks kind of shouldering it all. But when those two guys are both looking forward, eager and antsy to get on the field and get a carry, I think that's when we're going to be at our best as an offense.”

Noting how good both are as receivers, Ertz admitted, “James has shocked me how good he is in the passing game. I think he had nine catches on nine targets last week. (He did, for 94 yards.) So they're both great players, and it's gonna be up to the coaches to keep them both fresh and getting their touches.”

Ertz said he didn’t know much about either player before arriving in Arizona, but said former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz knew Conner “and he said James was a great guy and that was an underestimate of just how good a person James is. If anyone has anything bad to say about James Conner, I think it's more of a reflection of them versus James. He's truly one of the nicest humans I've ever been around. I love being a teammate with him. He brings juice all the time. He plays his butt off each and every snap, and he's so talented.”

That led to Ertz revealing the nickname he has given Conner. Some players refer to him as “dog” for his grinding persona, but Ertz said he calls Conner “King James just because even when I first got here, he was such an old-school running back, he reminded me -- I don't know if you guys have read it -- but the King James version of the Bible is so old-school like the old English, so James reminded me of that version. So I started calling him King James.

“And now he's splashing out all these one-handed catches. I think I might have to call him the New King James version. But overall, I got nothing but amazing things to say about him. I love being his teammate. He's a warrior. He's a gamer. He's a guy that when I take the field every Sunday, I'm glad he's on my team.”