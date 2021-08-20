Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Headed to Rotational Role

Ever since the 32-year-old defensive end signed with the Cardinals in March, the plan has been for him to have a rotational role on the line.

With Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt on the shelf for all of training camp so far, there hasn’t been much talk about how he will be utilized this season.

However, that changed this week after nfl.com reporter Jim Trotter visited practice and got an audience with defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

After playing over 1,000 snaps last season in Houston, Trotter said the expectation is he will play about 65% of the snaps in 2021.

Buckner told Trotter, “I’ve told him, ‘You’ve got capable young guys, so let them eat some of the snaps.’ It’s super hard for him because he’s always had to be the man, but I’ve told him that he’s got to be able to trust me that every guy in our room is going to have a role, and one might be for a guy to take 10 snaps off J.J. in the run game. Or to take four or five rushes early, so in the fourth quarter of games and the fourth quarter of the season, you are fresh.

“I had the same talk with Jason Pierre-Paul and even Calais Campbell in their primes. My goal is to make you just as productive with the least amount of work on your body. Now you can play 15 years rather than be broken down at the end of Year 12.”

Of course, that plan isn’t new and it was expected to be put in place well before Watt began missing practice because of a hamstring issue.

Shortly after Watt signed with the Cardinals in March, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, “Hopefully we can have a nice rotation with Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu. We’ve got a bunch of good young players who need the reps. I think having those young players behind him and convincing J.J. that quality is going to be better for us than quantity will be impactful for the defense.”

For the plan to work, of course, the rest of the line will have to stay healthy, but Joseph admitted, “It’s going to be a chore to pull J.J. back. We’re going to have a plan for him to understand to give some of those snaps to Zach. If we can get him on the field on critical downs — the third downs especially, the second-and-longs, the firsts of the series — those are going to help him stay healthy and be fresh for later in the season.”

Joseph reflected on the career of Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White, who was 31 when he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 1993 and turned 32 in December of that season. Watt turned 32 in March, shortly after signing with the Cardinals.

“J.J. and I were laughing about Reggie White,” Joseph said. “White signed with Green Bay when he was 31-years-old and he had 60-plus sacks. This isn’t different; it’s happened before.”

Joseph was right. White played six seasons with the Packers before retiring and had 68.5 sacks additional to end his career with 198.0, second-most in NFL history and two behind Bruce Smith. Watt currently has 101.0.

If Watt does anything close to what White did in his final seasons, there will be no laughing from his opponents.