Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook

The Cardinals were back at practice Wednesday with Chandler Jones and Kyler Murray speaking to the media afterward.

There were a handful of veterans missing from the first Cardinals open portion of practice of Week 2 on Wednesday morning.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was absent after he went down with an injury to his ribs.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media after practice that he does not yet know if Beachum will be ready for this week's home opener against the Vikings.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Devon Kennard and safety Charles Washington also were not on the field. More information on those absences will be revealed when the injury report is distributed later today.

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley remains out while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Practice notes

Chandler Jones' trade request

Jones spoke to the media following his five-sack performance in Sunday's win over the Titans. It is the first time Jones has been available to the media since the start if training camp and since suffering a torn biceps in Week 5 last season.

He said after practice that he plays better when he is not thinking about his contract, but it is something he thinks about off the field. Jones is in the final year of his current deal, and he did not attend OTAs or minicamp while holding out for a new one.

He did not sign an extension this summer, and he said that he does not know where he's going to live next year.

Jones confirmed to the media that he requested a trade this offseason.

But, once training camp started, he felt that it was important to be with the team and perform well for himself and his teammates.

So far, he has.

DeAndre Hopkins: Jedi

Hopkins grabbed two touchdowns in dramatic fashion early in Sunday's game.

The first was after quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled to his right and found Hopkins streaking in the back of the end zone. He got both of his feet down despite getting pushed in the air.

How he got his separation caught Kingsbury's and Murray's attention.

"On the first touchdown, he paused in the back of the end zone, had the guy run into him and then like accelerated him forward to create separation," Kingsbury said. "Just like some Jedi-type stuff that I've never seen."

On the second touchdown, Murray found Hopkins on a slant over the middle. Hopkins stopped on a dime and spun to lose the defender, then ran into the end zone.

"The spin, I put it back shoulder just because I know Hop," Murray said. "I wasn't surprised by it."

On the first touchdown, Murray said he didn't realize what Hopkins had done until seeing it on film and said, "It was pretty smart."

Kliff Kingsbury has high hopes for the offense

When asked what it would take for the Cardinals to continue to play as well offensively as they did in Week 1, Kingsbury simply said staying healthy.

Kingsbury credited the good tempo, energy, playmakers, veteran offensive line and Murray as to how Arizona was able to perform at such a high level, and he has trust that will continue.

"I like the way it's trending," Kingsbury said.