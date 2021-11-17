Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook: Kyler Murray Moves Around Well

The Arizona Cardinals' quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy were practicing during the open portion Wednesday.

The Arizona Cardinals had all three of their quarterbacks on the practice field Wednesday morning despite injuries to Kyler Murray and backup Colt McCoy.

During the open portion, they each participated in drills.

Murray (ankle) did not look like he put his whole lower body into his deeper throws, but his feet were moving well during various drills.

That is a step forward from last Friday, but the key for his availability this week will be whether he can escape the pocket and avoid defenders.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he liked how Murray was moving and a decision on the quarterback's availability will be made closer to game day.

"Like I said last week, I've made crazy progress," Murray said. "I'm way further along than I thought it would be. I'm pretty close."

McCoy (chest) participated with his legs on every rep, but he did not throw the ball every time. He did for some drills and held onto it for others.

Practice notes

Who was not there

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was still absent.

He's missed two games like Murray, although he has yet to get back on the field since Week 8.

There were various potential veteran's days off like edge rusher Chandler Jones, center Rodney Hudson, right tackle Kelvin Beachum (although he had a shin issue on last week's injury report) and nose tackle Corey Peters.

Wednesday's injury report will disclose if any of them missed practice for reasons beyond a day off.

Running back Jonathan Ward remained out after suffering a concussion in Week 8.

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, who played 26 snaps Sunday, was also absent. He limped off the field at one point during Sunday's loss against Carolina.

Vallejo's injury could be why practice-squad linebacker Tahir Whitehead was protected Tuesday. Also protected were long snapper Beau Brinkley, defensive tackle Josh Mauro and linebacker Joe Walker.

Brinkley replaced Kyle Nelson on the practice squad last week after he "tweaked" his knee in practice, according to Kingsbury.

Max Garcia, Justin Pugh, Justin Murray

Guard/center Max Garcia was back on the practice field after not playing against the Panthers because of an Achilles injury. He played 37 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers while starting at right guard the week before.

Left guard Justin Pugh (right calf) did not participate in practice, although Kingsbury lumped the two together.

"We're hoping that they can make it back by Sunday, but they have to improve over the next couple of days to do that," Kingsbury said.

Guard/tackle Justin Murray was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 7 with a back injury, was designated for return Nov. 4 and began practicing. However, Murray was not practicing Wednesday and Kingsbury acknowledged that "he had a setback with his lingering injury. And so it doesn't look like he'll be progressing this week." Murray's 21-day practice window expires next week, so the Cardinals must with either active him to the roster or keep him on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Tavien Feaster

The Cardinals re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad Wednesday morning. He was waived from the active roster Monday and cleared waivers Tuesday.

Sidelined Murray

Kingsbury said Murray has lived in the trainer's room in an attempt to get back as soon as possible.

Murray wants to play if he can this week, as it has been odd to sit out.

"I felt like a fan you know, just watching it and just being like, 'This obviously does not look good,'" Murray said about Sunday.

Cardinals' chance at history

No team in league history has scored 30 or more points in its first six road games of a season, per the NFL.

The Cardinals have that chance Sunday, as they are 5-0 having scored between 31 to 38 points in each away game.

"We've just played hard, played well, protected the ball, I think the turnover margin is pretty substantial on the road for whatever reason," Kingsbury said. "I don't have an answer. But our guys seem to come together and embrace that challenge."

Accomplishing this with the injuries becomes tricky, though.

Zane Gonzalez

Former Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez was triumphant in his return to the Valley as a Panther Sunday. He made all four of his field-goal tries, including one from 49 yards.

For the effort, he won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season.