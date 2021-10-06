Cardinals Wednesday Practice Notebook: Marco Wilson, Kelvin Beachum Take the Field

Notes, quotes and updates from the Arizona Cardinals training facility on Wednesday.

TEMPE -- Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson exited Sunday's game late while holding his lower back.

On Wednesday, he was participating like normal during the open part of practice.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was as well, after he missed practice all of last week and Arizona's Week 4 game in Los Angeles.

Backup lineman Justin Murray was also practicing after missing Sunday with a back injury.

The Cardinals' side field was populated during the open portion.

Cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton and Byron Murphy Jr., tight end Maxx Williams and edge rusher Chandler Jones were all present and most were doing some work.

But, there were several players out as well.

Running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner were not present. Edmonds attended his postgame press conference on Sunday with ice on his shoulder, but he said he was fine.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, left guard Justin Pugh and center Rodney Hudson were all not participating on Wednesday.

Practice notes

Roster moves

The Cardinals officially signed three players to their practice squad on Wednesday morning.

They brought back running back Tavien Feaster and offensive lineman Koda Martin while adding cornerback Greg Mabin.

The practice squad is now full with four defensive backs and four offensive linemen.

Kingsbury's update on CBs

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury kept his response vague in response to the health of his cornerbacks.

"We'll see how they progress throughout the week and adjust from there," Kingsbury said after practice.

Cardinals preparing for anything

Arizona faces the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his calf during the first half of Sunday's game against Seattle. Rookie Trey Lance subbed in for him.

After the game, Garoppolo told the media that he hopes he's only out for a couple of weeks.

But, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that he has not ruled his starter out against the Cardinals.

"We heard one thing from their coach, one thing from the player, so I think just the best thing to do is prepare for both," linebacker Isaiah Simmons said on Wednesday.

Kingsbury on facing Kyle Shanahan

Kingsbury has faced the 49ers under Shanahan four times.

San Francisco has won three of them, and Kingsbury credits Shanahan for his ability to adjust based on his quarterback. That is especially relevant this week.

"Whoever he rolls out there, they're going to play at a high level," Kingsbury said. "Even back to the days with (Robert Griffin III), how he built the offense around his quarterback. Whichever guys start for him, he builds it around him and helps maximize what they do best."

More Cardinals opponents news

The Chicago Bears face the Cardinals on Dec. 5, and their head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields will be Chicago's starting quarterback going forward.

Also, the Carolina Panthers acquired cornerback and former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from New England.

Arizona hosts the Panthers on Nov. 14.

Daily stat

Pro Football Focus has not been the biggest of Cardinals supporters, but it has Murphy graded as the top cornerback in single coverage this season at 88.1.

That's a grade and not a stat, so here are a few: