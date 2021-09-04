Cardinals Week 1 Opponent, Tennessee Titans, Activate QB Tannehill from COVID List

The Titans get healthier ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals open the 2021 season on the road against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 12.

Tennessee has dealt with adversity over the past two weeks as a COVID-19 outbreak took several players and coaches out of commission. This includes head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and center Ben Jones.

Vrabel returned to the sideline last week, and the Titans activated Tannehill Saturday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tannehill is on track to play in Week 1 against Arizona.

Jones, however, is still on reserve/COVID-19 and has been since Aug. 29. Projected starting right guard Nate Davis also landed on the list Aug. 30 and is still inactive.

Tannehill was placed on reserve/COVID-19 Aug. 26, and by his next practice, he will have missed about two weeks of reps.

He is a nine-year veteran in his third season with the Titans, and Tennessee's new offensive coordinator Todd Downing was promoted from within. Tannehill should have plenty of rapport with him despite the lost time. Still, the past week and upcoming days are key in game-planning for the Cardinals defense.

Jones' and Davis' statuses could be a major development for next Sunday's game. Long stints on the list could impact their availability or health because of the layoff.

Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh was activated Thursday after he first went on the COVID-19 list Aug. 18.

Vaccinated players who tested positive need two negative tests 48 hours apart in order to return.

The Titans are still favorites over the Cardinals by three points on FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM.