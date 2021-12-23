Skip to main content
    Cardinals Week 16 Playoff Scenarios

    The Arizona Cardinals have several different scenarios in which they could officially stamp their ticket into the NFL playoffs.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals are seeking their first playoff berth since the 2015 season, and as the weeks continue to dwindle down before the postseason begins, exactly how and where the Cardinals could end up in the playoff picture becomes more clear. 

    However, the team's recent form in back-to-back losses to the Rams and Lions have shattered hope of the Cardinals claiming the NFC's No. 1 seed. 

    Green Bay, which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals and is the only team in the NFL to have clinched a playoff spot, is now the favorite to have homefield advantage through the playoffs. 

    Up next for the Cardinals are the Indianapolis Colts, who led the NFL with seven Pro Bowl selections after rosters were revealed on Wednesday evening.

    The road for the Cardinals is set to be long in order to do damage down the stretch, yet Arizona must focus on what needs to be done first: Simply grabbing a spot in the playoffs. 

    Here's how they can do that in Week 16:

    Cardinals Week 16 Playoff Scenarios

    1. ARI win or tie OR
    2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR
    3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
    4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
    5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
    6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
    7. NO loss or tie + SF loss

    With a win, the Cardinals could do themselves and AFC South teams a favor, as a loss and Tennessee win over the weekend would eliminate the Colts from divisional title contention. 

    According to NFLPlayoffScenarios.com, the Cardinals are one of five teams (Green Bay, L.A. Rams, Dallas and Tampa Bay) in the NFC that are still in contention for the No. 1 seed, while being one of four teams (Rams, Tampa Bay and Dallas) to be in range for every possible seed, including being eliminated from the playoffs. 

    As of now, the Cardinals are in control of the No. 3 seed, meaning that is the worst seed the team could get if they win the remainder of their games. 

