Cardinals 2021 Season Milestone Watch vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk could reach 1,000 receiving yards this season on Sunday.

While the Arizona Cardinals will have at least one more game beyond this week, the stat books for the 2021 season will close on Sunday.

There are several Cardinals closing in on milestones who have one more chance to accomplish them in the first ever Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Christian Kirk

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is having a career-year.

He has already blown away his career high in receiving yards and will play every game in a season for the first time in four campaigns, barring something unforeseen ahead of Sunday.

Kirk sits at 939 receiving yards to lead Arizona. He can become the 15th different Cardinal to ever surpass 1,000 yards in a single season with just 61 this week.

DeAndre Hopkins was the last to do it (2020) and Larry Fitzgerald before him (2017).

Kirk is an upcoming free agent, so surpassing 1,000 yards in a season is a strong selling point.

A.J. Green

Wide receiver A.J. Green is a bit far from getting to 1,000 yards for the seventh time in his career. He is at 825, so missing a game earlier this year hurt his chances to get there.

But, he could get to 900 with 75 on Sunday, and that would be a historic feat as well.

He would become the third player to ever gain 900 or more receiving yards in a season eight times in 11 years. The other two are Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.

Zach Ertz

Tight end Zach Ertz has the second-most receptions on the Cardinals since his team debut in Week 7 (47). Kirk leads him by two (49).

Ertz can set the franchise record for most receptions by a tight end in a single season with eight on Sunday (55). He played six games with the Eagles before coming to Arizona in October.

He has multiple performances with eight catches as a Cardinal this year, including against Seattle.

James Conner

Running back James Conner could tie David Johnson's franchise record for rushing touchdowns with two on Sunday and break it with three.



He has 14 this season and has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in five games.

He is day-to-day this week, however, with a heel injury.

Kyler Murray

Quarterback Kyler Murray has 23 touchdown passes despite missing three games this season.

With two on Sunday, he would become the third Cardinals quarterback with multiple 25-touchdown seasons after Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in seven of 13 starts this year.

Chandler Jones

Edge rusher Chandler Jones has 9.5 sacks this season. He can reach double digits for the fifth time in his six years as a Cardinal.

Markus Golden

Edge rusher Markus Golden needs two sacks to reach a career-high 13.

He would also cash in a $1 million incentive, according to Spotrac.

Golden has three multi-sack games this year, but none since Week 9.

Budda Baker

Safety Budda Baker can eclipse 100 combined tackles with five on Sunday. He has done so for three straight years heading into 2021.

Matt Prater

Kicker Matt Prater was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals last week en route to an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

He has 27 for the season and could reach 30 for the fourth time in his career on Sunday.

Only five Cardinals kickers have ever made 30 in a season.

However, Murray said he wants more touchdowns and fewer field goals.

Cardinals

The franchise can reach 12 wins in a season for the second time in history with a victory against Seattle. The first time it did so was in 2015.