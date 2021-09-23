Arizona Cardinals Love Their Super-Heroes

Cardinals players and coaches sound off on the super-heroes they loved growing up.

It all began after the Cardinals Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans when head coach Kliff Kingsbury referred to the moves wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made on two touchdowns as “Jedi-like.”

Little did we know at the time what it would lead to.

During his weekly Wednesday session with the media last week, quarterback Kyler Murray was asked about linebacker Chandler Jones and said laughing, “He’s a real unorthodox guy. He takes his shirt off and doesn’t look too good.”

Jones fired back on Twitter later that afternoon, writing, “Somebody tell baby yoda the truth about his new hairdo.”

So it was that Murray went into what appeared to be a Yoda pose after his rushing touchdown against the Vikings.

Afterward, Murray claimed what he did had nothing to do with Baby Yoda.

"I've never watched Star Wars before," Murray said. "So, I got to my phone, I see people talking about Baby Yoda. I had no clue what that was. I wasn't intending to do that because of that. I've never watched it before. It's too long."

The next day, Kingsbury said he hadn’t seen the back and forth between Murray and Jones, and then added, “But I was pretty heartbroken that Kyler's never seen Star Wars because from about age four to nine, I wanted nothing more in life than to be Luke Skywalker, so I think he could learn some from that trilogy.”

Kingsbury got in another jab Wednesday while talking about how dangerous Murray is when scrambling.

“I've coached a lot of players that are wildly successful and that's the hardest play to defend in football; the-off schedule play. You look at the top offenses and all those guys are doing it. He's like a Jedi Ninja.”

Naturally, other players have been asked about the off-field hijinks and who their favorite super-heroes might be.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk said, “I don't think Star Wars is my first choice. I'm a big Batman fan. So I think I'm a Christian Bale, Bruce Wayne kind of guy. So maybe I'll refer to myself as a young Batman.”

And what about you, linebacker Markus Golden?

“When I was young, I liked the Red Power Ranger, man. The Red Power Ranger; that was me growing up. I really wasn't a Star-Wars guy, but I always liked it. I've never really got into it, but it'd be the Power Ranger or Spider-Man for me.”

Golden also commented on the give-and-take between Jones and Murray, saying, “It was real funny. They do that a lot man. They’re always cracking jokes on each other, saying funny stuff about each other. So that was a good one man. It was pretty funny. But we’re pretty much used to it; guys always going at it.”