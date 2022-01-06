Cardinals Welcome Back Key Starters During Thursday Practice

The Cardinals welcomed back all four players from their Wednesday rest days during the open portion of practice on Thursday.

Wednesday's initial injury report for the Week 18 meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks was fairly long, as the two teams combined for 29 players on the report.

Thursday would prove to be a big day of practice for Arizona, both in terms of working through game plans installed earlier in the week and getting an updated look at the 12 players listed earlier.

The Cardinals welcomed back all four players with designated rest days on Wednesday, as tackle Kelvin Beachum, center Rodney Hudson, tight end Zach Ertz and nose tackle Corey Peters were on the field during the open portion of practice Thursday.

While Thursday's injury report has yet to be released, all three players listed as limited participants Wednesday (running back James Conner, wide receiver Rondale Moore and linebacker Dennis Gardeck) were also seen at practice.

Defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) were spotted doing individual work away from the team on the side, along with defensive end J.J. Watt who continues to make a push towards a return.

Running back Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe) was absent for a second straight day.

Most notably noticed at practice was cornerback Marco Wilson, who suffered a shoulder injury during Week 16 and was absent in last week's victory over Dallas.

While media were only allowed to view a small window of practice, there's a good chance Arizona's injury report improves when released later this afternoon.

The Seahawks may be hoping for a similar story, as the team listed a total of 17 players on their injury report Wednesday, 11 of them being non-participants.

Around The League

