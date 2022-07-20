The Red Sea can get its first in-person look at the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Saturday, July 30, as part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" celebration.

The Cardinals take the field at State Farm Stadium July 27 to kick off training camp, while rookies will report on Thursday.

Arizona will host 10 open practices for fans, which will include free admission and parking. Those interested will need digital tickets to enter.

The open practices run from July 30-Aug. 10 with a break on Sunday, Aug. 7. The team will not practice on Sundays.



The Cardinals' annual Red-White Practice is set for Aug. 6.

Fans can enter the stadium through Bud Light Gate 3 and open seating is available on the east side of the stadium in the lower bowl.

There are plenty of questions regarding the Cardinals ahead of training camp to monitor, such as the contract situation with quarterback Kyler Murray, what happened with center Rodney Hudson and whether they will make any more roster moves.

Arizona opens its preseason slate in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Friday, Aug. 12 and camp breaks the following week on Aug. 19.

The Cardinals' first and only home game of the preseason is scheduled for Aug. 21 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Arizona had two home preseason games last year.

The Cardinals then head to Nashville for joint practices and a game against the Tennessee Titans the following week.

Their doozy of a regular-season schedule begins Sept. 11 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two of Arizona's first three games are at home with their second set for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.