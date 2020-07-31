There remains a lot of time left on the clock, but the early returns on the NFL’s battle against COVID-19 might be dubbed, “How the West was Won,” or perhaps, simply not lost.

Through Thursday (July 30), the Arizona Cardinals are one of only three teams with no players that have opted out been placed on Reserve/COVID-19. The other two are the Los Angeles teams, the Rams and Chargers.

According to the official league transaction report, there have been 27 opt-outs and 66 players placed on the COVID list. Of those 66, two have since been activated: Jaguars cornerback Josiah Scott and Dolphins defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Early Friday, two Bengals players were reported as opting out: tackle Isaiah Prince and defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Players on the COVID list did not necessarily test positive for the virus. The designation is also for players placed in quarantine because they had come in contract with a person or person(s) that were infected. Clubs are not permitted to announced which is the case.

There have also been three opt-outs revealed publicly that weren’t yet reported: Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Giants tackle Nate Solder and Seahawks guard Chance Warmack (unofficial).

The other five teams in the NFC and AFC West have also been largely unaffected. The 49ers have two players on the COVID list and no opt-outs while the Seahawks had one opt-out.

In the AFC West, the Broncos, Raiders and Chiefs each had one reserve/COVID, while Kansas City has two opt-outs and Denver one. In total, the west divisions have four players on the COVID list with four opt-outs. The rest of the league has 61 and 23, respectively.

Of course, with the testing of most veterans for the first time on Tuesday (July 28) when those players reported for training camp, there still could be more added to the list.

What will be scrutinized closely is what happens in the ensuing weeks when testing continues and many players travel back and forth from their homes to the team facilities.

Earlier this week in a videoconference, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sent kudos to those that planned for the opening of facilities while cautioning what has to occur moving forward.

He said, “I think the NFL and NFLPA have done a tremendous job with their medical teams; the research, the long hours they put in, to come up with what they feel are answers for almost any scenario that can come up. That being said, nobody's ever been here before. So I think solidarity across the league is gonna take everybody doing the right thing all the time to make this happen. And when there is a bump in the road, let's get it handled the best we can with every team being flexible and every team understanding there is going to be some tough times. We all have to buy in and stay together through the ups and downs downs of what's going to be an unparalleled season.”