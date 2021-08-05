Cardinals Will Host Red & White Practice on Saturday

Looking to attend the Red and White practice on Saturday? All info can be found below.

With just under a week until the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game, the Cardinals are set to host their annual "Red and White Practice" on Saturday, August 8 at State Farm Stadium.

The practice, which is scheduled from 1:30-3:00 p.m., will feature team president Michael Bidwell and head coach Kliff Kingsbury address the crowd prior to the practice.

Parking and admission into the practice will be free. Digital tickets will again be used, similar to the "Welcome Back Saturday" practice last weekend.

Fans may reserve tickets for the “Red & White Practice” and all training camp practices by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four (4) free tickets for practices while supplies last.

Carparks on the east side (Green and Grey) and west side (Orange) of the stadium will open beginning at 11:00 a.m. Fans can enter State Farm Stadium at Hyundai Gate 1 (west side) and through Bud Light Gate 3 (east side) beginning at 12:00 p.m. Season Ticket Members are allowed early entry beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For fans not able to make it in person, NFL Network will have live coverage from the Red & White practice on Saturday. Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest will join reporter James Palmer and broadcast live during practice at State Farm Stadium from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

In accordance with current NFL security guidelines, all fans will be subject to screening including the use of magnetometers prior to entry. In addition, the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium to speed their entry through security. For more information, please visit www.azcardinals.com/bagpolicy.

Open seating for fans will be available in the lower level on both the east and west side of the stadium.

It is the CDC's recommendation that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks while indoors. Any and all stated safety protocols, guidelines and policies at State Farm Stadium are subject to change based on CDC, state/local officials and NFL guidelines and/or requirements.

As a reminder, NFL COVID protocols do not permit the signing of autographs.

