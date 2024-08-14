Cardinals Won't Play vs Top Pick This Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to battle the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.
The Cardinals hope to still have quarterback Kyler Murray upright and healthy at that point - though the Vikings know they won't have their projected starter.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy had full meniscus surgery and is out for the entire 2024 season.
There were rumors during the 2024 NFL Draft that Arizona would look to move off their No. 4 pick to trade with a quarterback-needy team. The Cardinals ultimately stayed and drafted Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. while McCarthy was taken at No. 10 by Minnesota.
McCarthy looked fairly strong in his preseason debut with the Vikings, completing 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
McCarthy was projected to be a serious contender for the starting job in Minnesota - though Sam Darnold is now in the driver's seat after signing with the organization this offseason.
Darnold - previously with NFC West rivals in San Francisco - has a career 2-0 record against the Cardinals, though one game he didn't play in and another he completed two-of-three passes in a blowout win for the 49ers.
There was plenty of hope for McCarthy to help propel Minnesota's post-Kirk Cousins era, though that will now have to wait another season.