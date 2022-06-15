The Cardinals took a look at four players during their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

According to Arizona Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban, the Cardinals tried out four players at their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

Arizona brought in running back Justin Jackson, cornerback Josh Jackson, safety Evan Fields and linebacker Ben Niemann.

Jackson, 26, entered the league in 2018 as a seventh-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was placed on the active roster in September of 2018, where Jackson spent the rest of his time on the team. In 2021, Jackson had the best season of his career, rushing 68 times for 364 yards and averaging 5.4 yards per carry in 14 games. The Cardinals running back room is already competitive with James Conner, veteran addition Darrel Williams, rookie draft pick Keaontay Ingram and third-year players Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward.

In 2018, cornerback Josh Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round. After playing 16 games and making 10 starts in his rookie year, Jackson started five games throughout the next two seasons and mainly served as a role player. Last August, the Packers traded Jackson to the New York Giants and he was waived by the Giants on Oct. 26. Jackson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played two games and posted two tackles. He was released by the Chiefs in January. After the tragic death of cornerback Jeff Gladney, Jackson could compete for a roster spot if he is signed.

Niemann has 147 career tackles in four seasons with the Chiefs. The undrafted linebacker had a tackle and a hit on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the 26-year-old contributed to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory. He also had 57 tackles in 2021, which was a career-high.

Fields has ties to Arizona as he played five seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. His best season was in 2019 when he collected 84 tackles and two interceptions.

Eno Benjamin told the media it was great to see Fields in for a tryout as the two were teammates and roommates at Arizona State.