Arizona Cardinals Ponder Future of Restricted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals are trying to work deals for potential restricted free agents Dennis Gardeck, Trent Sherfield and Ezekiel Turner.

The lower salary cap for the 2021 NFL season is putting a squeeze on players scheduled to become restricted free agents, especially those that are solid depth and special-teams producers. Restricted free agents are players with three accrued seasons in the league.

The CBA sets one-year tenders for those free agents, and when a player receives a tender, negotiations are allowed with other teams with set levels of compensation if an offer sheet is presented and the original team elects not to match the offer.

The tenders for 2020 are:

*$4.766 million with a first-round pick as compensation.

*$3.384 million with a second-round pick as compensation.

*$2.183 million with original draft round as compensation,

*$2.133 million with right of first refusal only with no compensation for players that entered the NFL as undrafted free agents.

The Cardinals have three players scheduled to be restricted free agents: wide receiver Trent Sherfield and linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Ezekiel Turner.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported the Cardinals won’t tender Sherfield and it’s possible that could be the case for Gardeck and Turner. The Gardeck situation is compromised by the torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 last season. All three players were signed by the Cardinals as undrafted free agents in 2018.

However, not tendering a player doesn’t mean the team doesn’t want them back. It only indicates they don’t want that much money counting against the cap. Once a player is tendered, that counts immediately against the cap.

The minimum salary for players with three credited seasons is $920,000, so it’s likely the Cardinals are negotiating deals, perhaps for two seasons, that might include some guaranteed money and a roster bonus that would be paid in 2022.

Gardeck weas a revelation in the 14 games he played, totaling 7.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in only 94 defensive snaps. He was on the field on special teams for 71 percent of the snaps and had nine tackles (seven solo).

Turner played only six defensive snaps, but was on the field for 79 percent of special-teams snaps. He tied for the team lead with linebacker Tanner Vallejo for tackles with 15 (five solo).

Sherfield played 79 offensive snaps and caught five passes for 50 yards, while participating in 50 percent of the special-teams snaps. He had 10 tackles (seven solo), which was tied for fourth on the team.

Meanwhile, safety Charles Washington was third on the team with 13 special-teams tackles (eight solo) and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent on March 17.