Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley Signs Tender

Wesley could potentially step in as Arizona's third option at receiver.

Much has been made about the Cardinals' receiving corps heading into the upcoming draft, as DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore headline a depth chart that doesn't exactly frighten cornerbacks as the list goes deeper.

Christian Kirk is still counting the large sum of money the Jaguars handed to him, and A.J. Green remains an unrestricted free agent. 

The Cardinals will need a third receiver to quickly establish their presence in order to carry the same offensive prowess they did in 2021. While Arizona may select a receiver in the early stages of the draft, one pass-catcher figures to see his name heavily in the mix. 

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced receiver Antoine Wesley signed his one-year exclusive-rights free-agent tender. His salary and cap charge will be $825,000.

Wesley was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals last season, as he made the initial 53-man roster after an impressive training camp. 

Wesley played in 15 games and started four as a receiver. He caught 19 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns. 

Those touchdowns came in the span of two weeks down the stretch of the season, as he had one score against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 before doubling up against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. 

Wesley initially entered the league with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. He played collegiately at Texas Tech under current head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 

The Cardinals also have receivers Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia on the current roster. 

