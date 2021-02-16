Shawn Jefferson Excited to Compete Against Son, Van, with Cardinals

Recently-hired Arizona Cardinals receivers coach Shawn Jefferson is 1-0 against his son, Van Jefferson, in the NFL.

As a self-professed "competitor," the elder Jefferson is eager to bolster that record. Van Jefferson just concluded his rookie year in the NFL as a receiver for Arizona's NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Shawn Jefferson was the receivers coach for the New York Jets in 2020, and his squad upset the Rams in Week 14, 23-20.

"I'm looking forward to kicking his butt twice a year," Jefferson said in his introductory press conference with Arizona media. "That's what I'm looking forward to more than anything. It'd be good just to see him play, but when we get on the field, I want to kick his butt in every way possible.

"I'm a competitor, and he is too. I love nothing more than having those bragging rights every season kicking his butt twice a year."

In order to do that, he will have to be a part of a Cardinals team that turns the tide in the rivalry with the Rams. Los Angeles has won the last eighth matchups with Arizona, including in Week 17 this past season. Van Jefferson had four catches for 50 yards in that game.

Jefferson said the talent on Arizona's offense stands out to him, and it did when the Cardinals defeated the Jets 30-10 in Week 5. He said he is early in the evaluation process, but his impression thus far is that the "talent sticks out," even with younger receivers yet to break through like Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson.

"My job is to come here and get the most out of them," Jefferson said. "I'm sure that both those guys (Isabella and Johnson) have a lot to add to this team. So I'm in the evaluation stage right now of the receiver group, early stages of it. But I'm looking forward to to working with those guys."

He stated that he feels the Cardinals are ready to take a step, and he wants to be part of that.