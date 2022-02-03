Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Awards Veteran Super Bowl Trip

DeAndre Hopkins teamed up with USAA to award a very deserving military member a trip to the Super Bowl this year.

Those who serve our country's military make sacrifices for ordinary citizens to experience great moments in life.

Rarely does a veteran have those opportunities, yet Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is changing that.

Hopkins teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the Wounded Warrior Project, to award a deserving military member an experience of a lifetime – a trip to the Super Bowl (along with one guest).

USAA will be coordinating a similar effort with other players around the league.

“Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to Sergeant Melvin Gatewood, an Army veteran, for his military service and his continued service in helping fellow military veterans,” Hopkins said in a press release.

“Thanks to USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project, I’m honored to award Sgt. Gatewood a trip to the Super Bowl, where I look forward to meeting with him.”

Here's more on Gatewood:

During Gatewood’s three years (2003-06) of military service with the US Army, he earned the rank of Sergeant, and was deployed to Iraq.

A Humvee driver and member of the Quick Reaction Force, his duties while deployed included convoy missions and presence patrols. In 2005, he was injured on a convoy mission, sustaining burns to his body, a back injury, and a traumatic brain injury (TBI). During his service, Gatewood earned the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.

After medically retiring from the Army, he is now a Certified Peer Support Specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs and a volunteer Peer Support Group Leader with the Wounded Warrior Project. He is passionate about helping fellow veterans, especially those struggling with mental health and substance abuse. He will be bringing his wife, Shalonda, to the Super Bowl.

They currently reside in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., (just outside Nashville), where they are both fans of both the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins is scheduled to meet with Gatewood and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles at the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience. Open only to current military, veterans and their families, USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge will feature NFL players, coaches, personalities and legends.