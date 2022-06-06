The Arizona Cardinals expect All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in uniform and pads for training camp this summer.

The now-30-year-old -- his birthday is Monday -- was on the field briefly at the start of OTAs Monday, but has not participated in any portion open to media viewing.

Hopkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 last season and underwent surgery. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury had positive news on his rehab progression.

"He's been moving around well;I think he's right on schedule," Kingsbury told reporters after practice. "He'll be full go for training camp."

The Cardinals struggled to move the ball without him down the stretch and will have to adjust to start the 2022 season. Hopkins will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, something that came as a surprise to him.

His suspension throws a wrinkle into his rehab, as he will take the field in Week 7 nearly 10 months after his most recent game.

"We've got to be smart how we ramp him up, obviously, not playing in the first six games," Kingsbury said. "We'll talk through that and make sure we have a really good plan."

Kingsbury also disclosed that defensive end Zach Allen will be ready to go in time for training camp.

Allen worked out on the side during practice Monday. He pushed through an ankle injury late last season.

"He's another one; he'll be full go for training camp," Kingsbury said.

Practice Notes