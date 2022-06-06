Hopkins Expected to be 'Full Go' for Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals expect All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in uniform and pads for training camp this summer.
The now-30-year-old -- his birthday is Monday -- was on the field briefly at the start of OTAs Monday, but has not participated in any portion open to media viewing.
Hopkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 last season and underwent surgery. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury had positive news on his rehab progression.
"He's been moving around well;I think he's right on schedule," Kingsbury told reporters after practice. "He'll be full go for training camp."
The Cardinals struggled to move the ball without him down the stretch and will have to adjust to start the 2022 season. Hopkins will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, something that came as a surprise to him.
Read More
His suspension throws a wrinkle into his rehab, as he will take the field in Week 7 nearly 10 months after his most recent game.
"We've got to be smart how we ramp him up, obviously, not playing in the first six games," Kingsbury said. "We'll talk through that and make sure we have a really good plan."
Kingsbury also disclosed that defensive end Zach Allen will be ready to go in time for training camp.
Allen worked out on the side during practice Monday. He pushed through an ankle injury late last season.
"He's another one; he'll be full go for training camp," Kingsbury said.
Practice Notes
- Quarterback Kyler Murray was not in attendance during the open portion of Monday's workouts. Kingsbury essentially gave an "it is what it is" answer afterward, saying, ". . . it's voluntary; guys train in different ways."
- Edge rusher Markus Golden and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. were also not present. Both defenders are in the final years of their contracts.
- Running back Darrel Williams was in attendance, wearing the No. 24 uniform. He signed a one-year deal with Arizona last week.
- D.J. Humphries learned that J.J. Watt is going to be a father during his press conference when asked about the matter. Watt, who was in the back of the room said, "thanks for following me on Twitter," where he announced the news. Humphries responded by saying he's been locked out of his Twitter and did not know. He yelled congratulations in a genuine moment of excitement.
- Watt said his son is due in October.
- Watt also added more fuel to the social media "Donutgate" scandal plaguing the Cardinals' locker room. It started when tight end Zach Ertz brought in donuts for the team but did not follow through on Watt's order. Watt wanted a pink sprinkled and maple donut. He eventually got a pink one, but he told reporters on Monday that it was stale and there is a rift in the locker room.
- Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck dealt with various injuries last year after he tore his ACL down the stretch of the 2020 season. He said he is feeling healthy and ready to compete for a bigger role on defense. He was second on the team with 7.0 in sacks but had none last season.