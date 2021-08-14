Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Impresses in Preseason Debut

The rookie wide receiver was used early and often in his first taste of NFL action.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore came out of college as a home-run hitter, proving capable of going the distance with the slightest glimpse of space.

In his first taste of NFL action, Moore was able to hit a few singles during his time on the field.

The rookie pass-catcher out of Purdue saw many snaps with both the first- and second-team offense throughout the first half, as absences from wideouts A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins paved the way for more opportunity with the starters.

Despite being a notable return man in his college days, Moore was unable to showcase what he could do on special teams. Wide receiver Greg Dortch fielded the first punt of the evening for the Cardinals, while running back Eno Benjamin handled the first two kickoff returns of the preseason.

Needless to say though, most were impressed from Moore's debut.

Moore finished the day with three receptions on four targets (team leader for starters) for 23 yards in two quarters of play. He also gained 16 yards on two rushes.

After vowing to remain basic with his play-calling, head coach Kliff Kingsbury featured Moore early and often, a good sign of things to come for the rookie wideout. Moore's speed on the field offers potential for Arizona's offense to be dynamic, and Cardinals fans got their first taste of precisely that on Friday night.