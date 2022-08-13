Cardinals' Youth Shows Out in Lopsided Preseason Victory Over Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals' depth showed a lot of promise in the absence of most starters in Friday's 36-23 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano led the offense efficiently, while the defense kept the Bengals out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals started with the ball and marched down the field quickly.

McSorley, who played the entire first half, completed three of five throws on the opening possession, plus, a deep ball down the sideline to Andy Isabella drew a 40-yard pass interference call.

McSorley capped the possession with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Andre Baccellia, rolling out to his left on play-action and delivering a strike on the run.

A 1-yard Jonathan Ward touchdown run put Arizona up 16-6 in the second quarter, but McSorley was not finished.

He led a 75-yard touchdown drive near the close of the first half, which concluded with another 1-yard Ward score.

McSorley saved the possession after spinning out of what looked like a certain sack and floating a perfect ball to Isabella for 36 yards. He also had a 16-yard scramble to set up Ward.

McSorley finished the day with 163 yards passing and 32 rushing yards, and the Cardinals were up 23-9 at halftime. The fourth-year quarterback has yet to lose in a preseason game

Guarantano took over after halftime and delivered a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jontre Kirklin on his third NFL throw.

The Cardinals received golden field position after Greg Dortch's 55-yard punt return.

Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram got in on the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter to give Arizona a 36-9 lead. He finished with 27 rushing yards to lead Arizona's running backs.

On defense, second-year edge rusher Victor Dimukeje stood out with a pair of first-half sacks, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss.

Dimukeje was quick off the edge with upper-body strength to move offensive linemen and the tenacity to get home. He is in the mix for a larger role this season.

The defensive line as a whole was a strength. Seven players had either a quarterback hit or tackle for loss, with Jessie Lemonier picking up a strip-sack.

Cornerbacks Christian Matthew and Josh Jackson each had bright moments in coverage.

Matthew broke up a third-and-long pass on Cincinnati's second possession of the second half.

Extra points:

Eno Benjamin took the first kickoff return, Dortch the first punt return.

Dortch, who has been a lightning rod in training camp, made a pair of impressive first-down grabs in the first half. He had 53 receiving yards at halftime to lead the team.

Ingram worked on punt coverages and even delivered a hit. He will likely need to make a special-teams impact to earn a roster spot.

The Cardinals had a near perfect night in the red zone, scoring on five of six trips.

Baccellia left the game with an ankle injury in the first half after his touchdown grab.