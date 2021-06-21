Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Linebacker Zaven Collins, the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick this year, was arrested Sunday and charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Perhaps Cardinals first-round draft pick Zaven Collins was simply trying to escape the Phoenix heat in his car when he was reportedly arrested Sunday in Scottsdale and charged with speeding and reckless driving.

There have been few details on how much over the speed limit and how dangerously Collins was allegedly driving when he was stopped by police near 7400 East Chaparral Road, per NFL Media.

TMZ reported that Collins was booked at the jail Sunday evening and let go a short time later.

When Collins talked to the media last Wednesday (June 16), six days after the team’s final minicamp practice, he was asked about getting accustomed to the Phoenix weather where temperatures have been anywhere from 110 to 116 in the last week.

Collins said, "It's really not too bad. It's just dry. My nose is completely dry all the time. I'm just like trying to breathe. It’s just terrible; just awful. But a few weeks ago, I went to Dallas (and) I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it is humid here.’ And I used to be used to that. And now since it's so dry here, I'm not used to the humidity, so everything else feels super humid.

“But here, it's not too bad. It just gets blazing hot in the middle of the day. And the car is really hot whenever you get inside of it.”

On June 7, he signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $14.7 million that included an $8.04 million signing bonus.

The Cardinals are counting on Collins, the 16th overall choice in the first round of the draft, to be the team’s starting Mike linebacker.