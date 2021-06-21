Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

First-Round Pick Collins Arrested

Linebacker Zaven Collins, the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick this year, was arrested Sunday and charged with speeding and reckless driving.
Author:
Publish date:

Perhaps Cardinals first-round draft pick Zaven Collins was simply trying to escape the Phoenix heat in his car when he was reportedly arrested Sunday in Scottsdale and charged with speeding and reckless driving.

There have been few details on how much over the speed limit and how dangerously Collins was allegedly driving when he was stopped by police near 7400 East Chaparral Road, per NFL Media.

TMZ reported that Collins was booked at the jail Sunday evening and let go a short time later.

When Collins talked to the media last Wednesday (June 16), six days after the team’s final minicamp practice, he was asked about getting accustomed to the Phoenix weather where temperatures have been anywhere from 110 to 116 in the last week.

Collins said, "It's really not too bad. It's just dry. My nose is completely dry all the time. I'm just like trying to breathe. It’s just terrible; just awful. But a few weeks ago, I went to Dallas (and) I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it is humid here.’ And I used to be used to that. And now since it's so dry here, I'm not used to the humidity, so everything else feels super humid.

“But here, it's not too bad. It just gets blazing hot in the middle of the day. And the car is really hot whenever you get inside of it.”

On June 7, he signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $14.7 million that included an $8.04 million signing bonus.

The Cardinals are counting on Collins, the 16th overall choice in the first round of the draft, to be the team’s starting Mike linebacker.

An injured Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) is carted off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
News

Dennis Gardeck Works Smartly in Recovery from Torn ACL

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.
News

Meaning of Juneteeneth for Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Hopkins to Lead the League in Receiving Yards?

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Difference: How the Cardinals Change from Kenyan Drake to James Conner

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates Wirth wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after defeating the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.
News

Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Predicts WR Larry Fitzgerald Future

USATSI_15220562
News

A Breakdown of Arizona Cardinals Rookie Cornerback Marco Wilson

© Tom Tingle/The Republic
News

Alford Locked in with Cardinals During Injuries, Motivated to Prove Himself