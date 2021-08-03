Cards Camp Notebook: Cardinals Receive Visit from Roger Goodell

It wasn't your average Tuesday at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals got their first taste of action in pads for training camp on Tuesday as the team took the next step in their preparations for the preseason. Although we weren't treated to any jaw-dropping hits (a good thing in the eyes of head coach Kliff Kingsbury), we did learn a few things in today's edition of Cards Camp Notebook:

Goodell, Bidwill Appear at Practice

Commissioner Roger Goodell and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill both stopped by practice, taking selfies, signing autographs and interacting with fans.

While it's still unclear the precise order of business for Goodell to be in town, Kingsbury said it was great having both at practice afterward. Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen said he was so focused on practice and a two-minute drill that he didn't notice Goodell on the sideline. He joked, "I guess that's good on me for staying focused, but I hope I don't get fined."

A small snippet of their interactions with fans were caught in the video below in the article.

Injury Updates

Kingsbury provided a couple of injury updates for the team following practice. Wide receiver Christian Kirk, who missed the last two days, was described as having a "minor" injury.

Guard Brian Winters will be out a few weeks with an undisclosed injury, according to Kingsbury. All eyes are on Justin Murray to grasp the starting job at right guard with Winters now unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Other Notes

Defensive lineman Leki Fotu looked exceptionally strong.

Receiver Antoine Wesley missed his second day for undisclosed reasons. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and wide receiver A.J. Richardson have been out since Saturday, while defensive end J.J. Watt was out and hasn't practiced since camp opened.

Nose tackle Corey Peters is expected to join the team on the field some time this week after signing on Monday, according to Kingsbury.

