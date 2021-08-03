Sports Illustrated home
Cards Camp Notebook: Cardinals Welcome Back Three Starting Offensive Linemen

Arizona's protection for Kyler Murray was instantly improved on Monday, thanks to the arrival of three starters on the offensive line from the COVID list.
For some of Arizona's practice on Monday, much remained the same from the previous week. Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt remained sidelined with a hamstring injury head coach Kliff Kingsbury described as "minor," fans were in attendance again and quarterback Kyler Murray continued to put on a show with his arm. 

The start to the new week did see a handful of changes for the team, and we break them down here on today's edition of Cards Camp Notebook:

Corey Peters Re-Signs

Just an hour removed from the end of practice, the team announced the signing of nose tackle Corey Peters. Peters worked out for the team prior to practice on Monday, with Kingsbury telling media to expect a decision "soon." 

We suppose the same day qualifies as soon. 

Cards O-Line Welcomes Back Three Starters

Center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Kelvin Beachum all returned to practice on Monday after spending five days the reserve/COVID-19 list. With under two weeks left until Arizona's first preseason game of 2021, valuable reps with the starting unit resumed. 

Pads to Strap on Starting Tuesday

Kingsbury stated the Cardinals would begin their first practice with pads on Tuesday, as Monday marked the last day with what were deemed "spiders" (shoulder protection, helmets and shorts only). Expect the physicality to ramp up as Arizona begins the next stage of preparations ahead of the season. 

Practice Notes

A.J. Green's impressive run through training camp continued, as he caught a perfectly placed ball from Murray for a long touchdown, defeating double coverage in the process. 

Wide receivers Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney all returned to action Monday from the COVID list. Wide receivers Christian Kirk, A.J. Richardson and Antoine Wesley, guard Brian Winters and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips were non-participants. 

