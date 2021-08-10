Cards Camp Notebook: Defensive Line Depth Tested Early

With a handful of players out, the Cardinals ran a skeleton crew on the defensive line in practice Tuesday.

If Monday's practice marked the return of players the Cardinals were expecting back, those joys were short-lived.

Tuesday's practice featured a hefty amount of players as non-participants, especially on the defensive line. Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence, Jordan Phillips, Corey Peters and J.J. Watt were all sidelined for practice.

Peters was spotted in the early portions of practice doing some work, while Allen was reserved to individual training off to the side.

Other non-participants included wide receivers A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley, center Marcus Henry and cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Darqueze Dennard. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said recent injuries to Allen, Lawrence, Butler and Dennard were "minor." Wide receiver A.J. Richardson rejoined the team after a long absence.

Wednesday will be the final day practice prior to Friday's game although there will be a normal walk-through the day before the game.

Tuesday's Cards Camp Notebook was indeed injury filled, but a few plays were made at practice:

Cards Camp Notebook: August 10th

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson had a good day catching the ball, including a beautiful grab over rookie cornerback Tay Gowan in the back corner of the end zone during 1v1 drills. Gowan did get his revenge later in practice, as he broke up a pass intended for Johnson at the very last second.

Include receiver JoJo Ward in the spectacular catch column, who made a tremendous jumping back-shoulder grab in team activities.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threaded a ball down the seam to tight end Ross Travis, with three defenders in the area. Travis was hit in stride and saw nothing but grass after the catch.

Kicker Matt Prater's strong display of his leg continued Tuesday, as he nailed another 60-plus-yard field goal in practice through the narriow uprights.

Center Rodney Hudson continues to dominate 1v1 drills for the linemen, while Leki Fotu held his own for the defensive side today.